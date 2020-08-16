7:02PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Man United have a chance to improve what already can be deemed a successful season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after they sealed Champions League qualification against Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season.

However, it won’t be easy if the Red Devils are to progress to the final of the Europa League.

They take on a Sevilla side who finished fourth in La Liga — behind third-place Atletico Madrid on goal difference only.

The Spanish outfit were impressive in the previous round, deservedly winning 1-0 on Tuesday against Wolves, who themselves finish only seven points behind Man United in seventh amid the belated conclusion of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, looked a little rusty and needed extra-time to overcome a dogged FC Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday.