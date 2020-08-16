This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

16,265 Views 11 Comments
Share

Sevilla v Man United

PENALTY TO MAN UNITED!

It’s been a positive start by Man United.

They win a corner inside the opening minute. Shortly thereafter, Maguire gets on the end of a Pogba cross, but the defender is penalised for a foul as he attacks the ball.

We’re underway…

For me Cantona was an amazing player for the club. I need to do much, much better to be compared to him.”

Bruno Fernandes gave his thoughts on being compared to a Man United legend ahead of tonight’s game. Read the full interview here.

Who do you think will go through to the final?


Poll Results:

Man United (410)
Sevilla (346)


Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Man United have a chance to improve what already can be deemed a successful season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after they sealed Champions League qualification against Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season.

However, it won’t be easy if the Red Devils are to progress to the final of the Europa League.

They take on a Sevilla side who finished fourth in La Liga — behind third-place Atletico Madrid on goal difference only.

The Spanish outfit were impressive in the previous round, deservedly winning 1-0 on Tuesday against Wolves, who themselves finish only seven points behind Man United in seventh amid the belated conclusion of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, looked a little rusty and needed extra-time to overcome a dogged FC Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie