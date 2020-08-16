Man United face Sevilla with a place in the final up for grabs.
Liveblog
Sevilla v Man United
PENALTY TO MAN UNITED!
It’s been a positive start by Man United.
They win a corner inside the opening minute. Shortly thereafter, Maguire gets on the end of a Pogba cross, but the defender is penalised for a foul as he attacks the ball.
We’re underway…
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
🥁 Your #MUFC team news for our #UEL semi-final is in! 👊— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 16, 2020
📦 @DHLManUtd
🚨 #SevillaFC starting XI 🆚 @ManUtd:— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 16, 2020
Bono - Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón - Fernando, Jordán, Banega, Ocampos, Suso - En-Nesyri. #WeareSevilla #UEL pic.twitter.com/x4iLbCyeZj
For me Cantona was an amazing player for the club. I need to do much, much better to be compared to him.”
Bruno Fernandes gave his thoughts on being compared to a Man United legend ahead of tonight’s game. Read the full interview here.
Who do you think will go through to the final?
Poll Results:
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Man United have a chance to improve what already can be deemed a successful season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after they sealed Champions League qualification against Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season.
However, it won’t be easy if the Red Devils are to progress to the final of the Europa League.
They take on a Sevilla side who finished fourth in La Liga — behind third-place Atletico Madrid on goal difference only.
The Spanish outfit were impressive in the previous round, deservedly winning 1-0 on Tuesday against Wolves, who themselves finish only seven points behind Man United in seventh amid the belated conclusion of the Premier League season.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, looked a little rusty and needed extra-time to overcome a dogged FC Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (11)