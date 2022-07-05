Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Hibernians

Shamrock Rovers take a deserved lead.

Gaffney produces an excellent low cross and Finn times his run perfectly to slot home.

It’s hard to see where Hibernians go from here as they’ve been very negative to begin with.

The tempo has slowed down to a degree in recent minutes.

Hibernians are looking a little more comfortable now but still lack attacking threat.

Rovers continue to probe.

Hoare has just headed a Watts corner wide.

Gaffney has looked sharp and caused the opposition defence problems with his movement.

Gaffney holds it up well and lays it to Gary O’Neill, whose first-time shot goes wide.

Rovers are so dominant that it feels like a matter of time before they score.

Watts receives it on the edge of the area and his low shot goes a few inches wide.

The 25-year-old has been heavily involved thus far and is really enjoying having that freedom to roam in midfield.

Dylan Watts’ free kick from about 30 yards out deflects wide for a corner.

It’s all Rovers so far.

Dylan Watts’ cross causes a goalmouth scramble before it’s eventually cleared.

The former Leicester youngster has looked lively in the early stages.

Shamrock Rovers have started this game on the front foot.

It looks like Hibernians will be content to sit back and soak up the pressure.

As I type, Watts plays through Gaffney, but the striker’s shot from a tricky angle is deflected harmlessly into the goalkeeper’s arms.

We’re underway…

Confirmation of the Shamrock Rovers team…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

In addition to the second leg, this is arguably Shamrock Rovers’ most important game of the season given the finances at stake — getting through would reportedly take their earnings up from €800,000 to €1.4 million

They have been paired with Maltese side Hibernians, a tie that should be considered winnable if the Irish team are at their best.

The league campaign has been going well — Stephen Bradley’s men are currently top of the table, 10 points ahead of second-place Dundalk, who have two games in hand.

Progression in Europe would be a significant confidence boost in addition to the cash injection it would provide.

It won’t be easy, however, as they are missing some important players including Jack Byrne, Neil Farrugia, Graham Burke and Lincoln-bound Danny Mandroiu.

Kick-off for tonight’s match is at 7.30pm.

