Hello, and welcome to our liveblog of what is a big game for Shamrock Rovers.

The Irish side started off the group stages with a creditable 0-0 draw at home to Djurgarden but followed that up with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Gent.

The latter game was part of a dismal away record that Rovers have had in Europe this season, and they will be looking to reverse that trend in Norway tonight.

Erling Moe’s side are level with the Hoops on one point at the bottom of the group following a 3-2 defeat to Djurgarden in the last round, behind Gent and Djurgarden who both have four points.

Consequently, a victory would put Stephen Bradley’s men right back in contention to qualify, while a loss would significantly damage their hopes of progression.

Kick-off for the match is at 5.45pm Irish time.