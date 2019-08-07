1 min ago

Welcome along to our liveblog on a big night for Dundalk.

Vinny Perth’s side are in Slovakia for a tricky-looking tie against Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Should they progress, the Lilywhites will face the loser of the PAOK-Ajax Champions League qualifier, but first they must focus on the task at hand.

In Europe, the reigning League of Ireland champions are coming off the back of a dispiriting loss to Qarabag, where after a 1-1 home draw, they were convincingly beaten 3-0 in Azerbaijan in the second leg.

The Irish side currently sit seven points ahead of Shamrock Rovers domestically with a game in hand, though they face a side that are currently top of the Slovak Super Liga after three games, having won the title last season.

Slovan Bratislava, meanwhile, had their own Champions League heartache to deal with recently, drawing 2-2 on aggregate and losing 3-2 on penalties against Sutjeska Nikšić of Montenegro.