Late goal hurts Dundalk's Europa League hopes

DUNDALK HAVE BEEN left with a difficult task ahead of the second leg, after losing 1-0 to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League third round qualifier in Slovakia this evening.

The Irish side kept their opponents at bay for much of the contest, but Dávid Holman’s 86th-minute strike earned the hosts a narrow victory on the night.

The sides will meet again next Tuesday at Oriel Park, with the winner of the tie set to face the loser of the Champions League qualifier between Ajax and PAOK in the next round.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!