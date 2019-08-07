This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Late goal hurts Dundalk's Europa League hopes

Slovan Bratislava emerged 1-0 victors in tonight’s first leg.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 9:13 PM
28 minutes ago 2,960 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4756609
Dundalk's Sean Murray and Joeri De Kamps of Slovan Bratislava.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dundalk's Sean Murray and Joeri De Kamps of Slovan Bratislava.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE BEEN left with a difficult task ahead of the second leg, after losing 1-0 to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League third round qualifier in Slovakia this evening.

The Irish side kept their opponents at bay for much of the contest, but Dávid Holman’s 86th-minute strike earned the hosts a narrow victory on the night.

The sides will meet again next Tuesday at Oriel Park, with the winner of the tie set to face the loser of the Champions League qualifier between Ajax and PAOK in the next round.

