9 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

It’s a big day for Shamrock Rovers, as they make their first appearance in the Champions League since 2012.

It’s also now 10 years since their famous run to the Europa League group stages.

They face stern opposition in Slovakia tonight and will be considered underdogs for the tie.

Slovan Bratislava earned a comprehensive 4-1 win over Dundalk in the Europa League qualifying stage two years ago.

Many of their starting XI from that day remain at the club, while Sean Hoare and Sean Gannon, who featured for the Lilywhites, are now on the books at Rovers.

Kick-off is 5.30pm Irish time and the game is available to view via a stream on the official Shamrock Rovers website.