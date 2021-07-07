Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

Liveblog

1,670 Views 1 Comment
Share

Who do you think will progress in this tie?


Poll Results:

Slovan Bratislava (1)
Shamrock Rovers (1)


“We have two little girls. Flori is nearly two and Meadow is five and a half. They are amazing. To be honest, they give me the drive now. I always had the drive to go over to England. That was my main focus — to play in England and play for Ireland. Now, I have a different drive; when I get up, every morning, it is them.”

Check out an in-depth interview with Rovers midfielder Richie Towell ahead of today’s game.

Rovers are unchanged from the team that started in their 3-1 win over Dundalk last Friday.

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

It’s a big day for Shamrock Rovers, as they make their first appearance in the Champions League since 2012.

It’s also now 10 years since their famous run to the Europa League group stages.

They face stern opposition in Slovakia tonight and will be considered underdogs for the tie.

Slovan Bratislava earned a comprehensive 4-1 win over Dundalk in the Europa League qualifying stage two years ago.

Many of their starting XI from that day remain at the club, while Sean Hoare and Sean Gannon, who featured for the Lilywhites, are now on the books at Rovers.

Kick-off is 5.30pm Irish time and the game is available to view via a stream on the official Shamrock Rovers website.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie