Shamrock Rovers left with uphill task after Champions League first-leg loss

SHAMROCK ROVERS were left with an uphill task after a 2-0 loss away to Slovan Bratislava in this evening’s Champions League first-leg qualifier.
Rafael Ratão opened the scoring in the 28th minute and added another just after half-time.
It could have been worse for the visitors, but Alan Mannus guessed right to save Vladimír Weiss’ penalty in the dying seconds.
More to follow
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS