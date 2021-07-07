Shamrock Rovers left with uphill task after Champions League first-leg loss

Rovers’ Aaron Greene dejected after Slovan Bratislava scored their first goal.

SHAMROCK ROVERS were left with an uphill task after a 2-0 loss away to Slovan Bratislava in this evening’s Champions League first-leg qualifier.

Rafael Ratão opened the scoring in the 28th minute and added another just after half-time.

It could have been worse for the visitors, but Alan Mannus guessed right to save Vladimír Weiss’ penalty in the dying seconds.

