Good morning, and welcome along to our 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup final coverage.

New champions will be crowned as England and Spain face off in an all-European decider at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

They’re both first-time finalists, and this should be a tight one.

Kick-off is 11am, the game is live on RTÉ Two (as well as BBC and ITV) but we’ll have everything you need to know right here.