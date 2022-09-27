Emerging Ireland's three games on tour of South Africa to be live-streamed

The Emerging Ireland squad in training this week.

THE IRFU HAS announced that all three upcoming Emerging Ireland games will be live-streamed from South Africa.

The Toyota Challenge fixtures against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs will be shown live on Irishrugby.ie.

The squad arrive in Bloemfontein today, and will train in Greys College tomorrow ahead of their opening fixture against the Griquas on Friday 30 September [12.45pm Irish time]. The match day 23 is due to be named on Thursday.

The game against the Pumas is pencilled in for Wednesday 5 October [KO 4pm], while Simon Easterby’s side round off their tour against the Cheetahs on Sunday 9 October [KO 2pm].

Emerging Ireland fixtures

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Friday 30th September 2022, KO 12:45 (Irish time)

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time).

