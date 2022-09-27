Membership : Access or Sign Up
Emerging Ireland's three games on tour of South Africa to be live-streamed

The Toyota Challenge fixtures against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs will be shown live on Irishrugby.ie.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM
The Emerging Ireland squad in training this week.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

THE IRFU HAS announced that all three upcoming Emerging Ireland games will be live-streamed from South Africa.

The squad arrive in Bloemfontein today, and will train in Greys College tomorrow ahead of their opening fixture against the Griquas on Friday 30 September [12.45pm Irish time]. The match day 23 is due to be named on Thursday.

The game against the Pumas is pencilled in for Wednesday 5 October [KO 4pm], while Simon Easterby’s side round off their tour against the Cheetahs on Sunday 9 October [KO 2pm].

Emerging Ireland fixtures

  • Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Friday 30th September 2022, KO 12:45 (Irish time)
  • Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)
  • Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland; Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa; Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time).

