We’re in for another busy Sunday of provincial action.
Liveblog
4 mins – Galway 0-1 Wexford 0-0
Two more wides… Lee Chin’s straight-forward free goes wayward while Johnny Coen’s effort is off target at the other end.
Galway are up and running. Niall Burke makes no mistake with a free from just inside his own 65. Important one, as Joe Canning would normally slot them.
1 min – Kildare 0-1 Longford 0-0
The Lilywhites open the scoring through David Hyland.
1 min – Galway 0-0 Wexford 0-0
The ball’s in and we’re off. Wexford won the toss, and have decided to play from left to right. Lee Chin with the first effort, it’s a free and it’s sent wide – before his fellow number 10, Cathal Mannion, hits a wide at the other end.
Marty’s telling us that Wexford are lining out in their alternative new yellow strip for the first time today, while Galway don the white kit in Salthill. The anthem’s done and dusted, the atmosphere’s electric and we’re ready to go….
Jaysis… there’s two late, LATE changes to the Galway team after all.
And Fintan O’Toole has the pre-match team news in Tullamore. A change to the Longford 15, while Kildare line out as per programme.
Michéal Donghue’s Galway line out as named. There’s a late Wexford change: Cathal Dunbar starts instead of Jack O’Connor at half-forward.
Davy and his boys are ready to go too, it seems…
“No one’s giving us a chance here today,” he’s just told RTÉ. “We need to go out and fight like we’ve never fought before.”
They’re without this man, but who’ll step up for the Tribe today?
So, now we can really focus on the 4pm throw-ins. We’ve brought you the teams for Galway and Wexford’s Leinster SHC showdown in Salthill, but here’s a look at how Kildare and Longford will line out in Tullamore:
Kildare
1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)
2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mark Hyland (Athy)
5. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
10. David Slattery (Confey)
11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)
13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
14. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
15. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)
Longford
1. Paddy Colum (Fr Manning Gaels)
2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)
4. Barry O’Farrell (Carickedmond)
5. Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara)
6. Padraig McCormack (Killoe Young Emmets)
7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)
8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
10. Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)
12. Michael Quinn (Killoe Young Emmets)
13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Young Emmets)
14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
15. Liam Connerton (Rathcline)
And it’s all over in Ulster too…
Laois have done it!
Six minutes added on in Ulster however, but the deal should most certainly be sealed there. Michael Murphy has just put five between the sides and it’s Donegal 0-14 Fermanagh 0-9.
Just as the clock strikes 70, McBrearty sends Donegal into a four-point lead.
But it’s a much tighter affair in Tullamore. Laois are one up as we enter three minutes of added time. 0-11 to 0-10… sit tight.
68 minutes played in O’Connor Park and it’s Laois 0-11 Westmeath 0-10.
Five minutes to go, three points in it at Brewster Park…
Donegal 0-12 Fermanagh 0-9
Flick over to BBC Two NI if you want to catch the ending.
Our focus is back on Galway and Wexford for a minute, with the teams here for the all-important 4pm throw-in:
Galway
1. Colm Callanan (Kinvara)
2. Jack Grealish (Gort)
3. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Aidan Harte (Gort)
5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)
7. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)
8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (Capt.) (St. Thomas’ — captain)
10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
11. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)
12. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)
15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
Wexford
Great to see Paddy McBrearty back in full flight after the devastating cruciate injury he sustained last summer.
55 minutes gone, Donegal are 0-10 to 0-8 up.
Patrick McBrearty with a point from right out by the sideline pic.twitter.com/zMl2KIrjlK— The GAA (@officialgaa) May 26, 2019
And our GAA Editor Fintan O’Toole is at O’Connor Park, Tullamore, for the Leinster SFC double-header there. Westmeath-Laois is first up before the meeting of Kildare and Longford at 4pm.
It’s Laois 0-9 Westmeath 0-5 with 45 minutes or so played.
A quick trip up to Ulster, and to Brewster Park.
- Donegal 0-8 Fermanagh 0-6
It’s not been the prettiest of encounters, but the hosts are staying in touch with the 2018 champions. We’re 10 minutes or so into the second half, by the way.
AND SO IT continues…
We’re in the middle of another busy championship Sunday, with provincial action in full flow yet again this weekend. There are games underway in Ulster and Leinster already, but we’re going to focus on the 4pm football and hurling throw-ins in the latter province:
- Leinster SHC: Galway v Wexford — Pearse Stadium, 4pm (live on RTÉ 2)
- Leinster SFC: Kildare v Longford — O’Connor Park, 4pm
Of course, we’ll bring you updates from elsewhere around the country in the meantime, along will all the build-up for the above. Stay with us.
