Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Brewster ready for Liverpool chance against Barcelona – Klopp

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster is set to get his chance against Barcelona in the Champions League.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 May 2019, 9:02 AM
17 minutes ago 663 Views 3 Comments
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster
Image: Jan Kruger
Image: Jan Kruger

JURGEN KLOPP CONFIRMED teenage forward Rhian Brewster would be part of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

Brewster, 19, is set to make his debut as Liverpool try to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit without injured stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp said the England youth international, who arrived at the club from Chelsea in 2014, was ready for senior football.

“He’s ready,” he said.

“The situations are always like this. In an ideal world, in a season you always have much more players than you can involve in a squad.

“Rhian has now arrived with us after being heavily injured. Day by day, he has got better and better.

“He has been in outstanding shape for the last three or four weeks but the other players were there as well.”

Brewster helped England win the U17 World Cup in 2017, scoring a tournament-high eight goals.

While he may get his debut earlier than expected, Klopp said the plan was to use Brewster more often in 2019-20.

“Next season he will be playing 100% and he knows that. I have told him already,” he said.

“So now it’s really nice in a difficult situation that we can give him that spot in the squad and have him there to bring on as a striker. When you’re on the bench, you are an option to play.”

