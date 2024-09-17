Sharp, thrilling and vulnerable: Cody Gakpo latest to shine in Arne Slot era

STRIKERS WIN GAMES, defences win titles.

That’s one of those well-worn cliches that helps fill the football lexicon.

“Put it in the mixer for the big man” is another.

And that’s how Liverpool triumphed in their Champions League opener with AC Milan, but there was so much more to the performance at the San Siro.

Sharp in possession, thrilling on the counterattack and vulnerable defensively. The Arne Slot era continues with another first: this one being a win in Europe for the new Anfield boss.

Cody Gakpo was also the latest attacking star to shine. Preferred to Luis Diaz on the left of the front three, the Netherlands international set up the third goal of this 3-1 victory with a positive run into the box, clever change of pace and precise cross for Dominik Szoboszlai to side-foot into the corner.

It was indicative of Gakpo’s incisive play all evening.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate scored the goals that mattered in the first half, their two headers inside the six-yard box coming after former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic caught the visitors cold inside three minutes.

The Nottingham Forest defeat in the Premier League at the weekend clearly was not out of their system when Van Dijk was pulled out of position towards the half way line only to get nowhere near the ball and get caught in no man’s land.

Milan broke down the right and the American international powered across goal into the bottom corner after Konate hesitated and opted not to close the angle.

They were mistakes that did not linger.

Cody Gakpo is brought down on the run. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Frenchman was first to make amends with a clear run and jump for his powerful equaliser on 23 minutes. The defending was appalling, and Liverpool made them pay, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery the perfect invitation.

Van Dijk’s header also came inside the six-yard box but started with him making a run from behind goalkeeper Mike Maignan as Konstantinos Tsimikas took a corner in the 41st minute. It was from practically a standing jump but with non-existent marking and being so close to goal the finish was an easy one.

That set-piece only came about because of the thrilling interplay involving Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on the counter attack.

Gakpo was substituted just after his final contribution, the assist for Szoboszlai, and he was brilliant from his slot on the left side of the attack. For this break, he linked with Jota who drove forward and teed up Salah. The Egyptian also didn’t manage to find the net but two fierce strikes in the box – with both feet – smashed off the cross bar. The second of those came about after Gakpo cut in between two defenders on the left, jinked into the box and forced a save.

On this occasion Salah’s low shot was tipped wide by Maignan and the damage was done from the resulting set-piece.

The Milan goalkeeper was forced off with a leg injury moments into the second half when he bravely smothered a breaking ball from Gakpo’s shot as Jota fired the rebound towards goal.

Maignan had gone down previously with ankle and thigh complains during the first half and those accustomed to the tactics of League of Ireland goalkeepers may have felt it was simply a rouse to try and bide his team some breathing space.

They were being overrun and outclassed by Liverpool and when third-choice keeper Lorenzo Torriani had to be introduced Milan’s hopes were dwindling. The 19-year-old was born just five months before these two sides met in the 2005 Champions League final.

No comeback will be as revered at Anfield as that one but this was still an important moment for Slot.

The manner of the defeat to Forest at the weekend, and those opening few minutes in Milan, shows there are still vulnerabilities to be overcome.

But the thrilling play and varied points of attack provide far greater cause for optimism.