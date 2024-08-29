Advertisement
Federico Chiesa in action for Juventus.
Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus

Chiesa has won 51 caps for Italy.
2.50pm, 29 Aug 2024
LIVERPOOL HAVE MADE the signing of Italy forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a “long-term” contract.

Chiesa, who has won 51 caps for his country, made 131 appearances in total for Juve after joining them, initially on loan, from Fiorentina in 2020 with the move made permanent in 2022.

Chiesa said: “I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When (Liverpool sporting director) Richard Hughes called me and said: ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately.

“I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

The 26-year-old made his senior debut for Italy in 2018, played in all seven matches as they won Euro 2020 and made four appearances at Euro 2024.

Chiesa becomes Liverpool’s second summer recruit under new manager Arne Slot after the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will remain in Spain until the 2025-26 season.

