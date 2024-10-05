Former St Pat's goalkeeper Jaroš makes Liverpool debut in Crystal Palace win

LIVERPOOL EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the Premier League to four points thanks to Diogo Jota’s winner in a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot has now won nine of his first 10 games since succeeding Jurgen Klopp, but will be frustrated that the visitors invited a late onslaught from the winless Eagles.

Victory also came at a cost for Liverpool as goalkeeper Alisson Becker limped off in the closing stages ahead of a much more testing run of fixtures after the international break.

With normal back-up Caoimhin Kelleher absent due to illness, Czech international Vítězslav Jaroš made his Liverpool debut. Jaroš spent the 2021 season on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic, and helped the Dublin outfit to FAI Cup glory.

Congrats to Vitezslav Jaros on making his Premier League debut for Liverpool today. Our supporters' Player of the Year from 2021 continues to build his excellent career!

Defeat leaves Palace still in the bottom three with just three points from their opening seven games.

Slot’s seamless start to succeeding saw him become the first Liverpool manager to win eight of his first nine games after beating Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

However, the Dutchman has been quick to point out that tougher tests lie ahead of his side’s Premier League title credentials.

Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City in their next six Premier League games.

Slot saw both sides of his team at Selhurst Park as they failed to make the most of their first-half dominance, but held out at the back for a fifth clean sheet in seven league games.

Palace did have the ball in the net inside 30 seconds but Eddie Nketiah had strayed offside before flicking in Ismaila Sarr’s cross.

Liverpool quickly took control and the lead after just nine minutes when Jota stole in ahead of Marc Guehi and Trevoh Chalobah to prod in Cody Gakpo’s low cross.

Jota was guilty of passing up the visitors’ best chance to add to their lead before the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s teasing cross did not get the finish it deserved as the Portugal international sliced well wide of the target.

Palace finally flickered into life in first-half stoppage time when Sarr was denied by a fine save from Alisson after finding a gap in the Liverpool defence.

The pattern continued into the second period with Liverpool unable to put Palace to bed.

Salah should have done better when he fired straight at Dean Henderson after being picked out by a perfect Virgil Van Dijk pass.

Jota then headed wide a glorious chance from Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick.

Slot’s men were nearly made to pay after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s introduction perked up the Palace attack.

Alisson got down low to his left to parry Nketiah’s effort before the Brazilian beat away Eberechi Eze’s powerful strike.

But Liverpool were dealt a blow with 12 minutes remaining when Alisson pulled up with a muscle injury.

Jaroš had to make one huge save from Eze and also rushed impressively off his line to deny Mateta a sight of goal.

Arsenal and Manchester City could cut the gap at the top back to one point later on Saturday.

But Liverpool will go into the upcoming international break at the summit and happy with the start to life under Slot.

Ireland U21 international Franco Umeh was an unused substitute for Palace.

