Liverpool avoid more late drama with 2-1 derby win over Everton

LIVERPOOL’S HABIT OF conceding goals from positions of strength caused them problems again as they found themselves hanging on for a 2-1 win in the 247th Merseyside derby.

A fifth successive league victory kept the champions’ in an unassailable position at the top of the table but, while there was no need for any late drama of recent matches, they never appear more vulnerable than when 2-0 up.

Three times in six matches this season they have been pegged back from that position only to score added-time winners, but when Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike scored inside 29 minutes at home to Everton it appeared it would be plain sailing.

But, as this campaign has proved, nothing is straightforward for Arne Slot’s side, which is still adjusting to the influx of summer signings, and a strangely lacklustre second half allowed the visitors to significantly change the dynamic with Idrissa Gueye’s 58th-minute strike.

Everton then finished strongest but just did not have enough quality to snatch an equaliser, and David Moyes left Anfield having equalled Sir Bobby Robson’s unwanted record of never having won at the ground in 23 attempts, losing the last nine in succession.

Summing signing Florian Wirtz was dropped to the Liverpool bench for the first time while Everton were relying heavily on their own £100million man – albeit on loan – Jack Grealish for inspiration, but his every loss of possession, mis-control and error was jeered mercilessly.

Conor Bradley, making his first start of the season, had a relatively easy job in the first half but faced a more difficult job after the break.

Another fast start saw Liverpool take the lead in the 10th minute. Mohamed Salah’s looped cross dropped into the right-hand side of the penalty area and Gravenberch, not renowned for his finishing, allowed it to bounce before hooking a shot across and over Jordan Pickford.

The Dutchman did not score at all last season but already has two in five games.

Salah whipped a shot over while Cody Gakpo mis-hit a volley into the ground before Ekitike showed them how it should be done.

The France international, whose ability to drop deep to turn and run at Everton’s defence, finished off a brilliant move which cut through the visitors’ static midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister combining before Gravenberch slide through an inviting pass.

Ekitike controlled with his first touch and rolled an angled shot through Pickford’s legs with his second.

Beto, whose only sight of goal was a difficult one when Iliman Ndiaye crossed behind him, was replaced by Thierno Barry at half-time, but it was Liverpool’s slow start to the second half which gave Everton hope when there appeared little.

While Slot was preparing his first changes – Curtis Jones and Wirtz – to re-energise his side, Grealish swung a cross to the far post where Ndiaye laid it back for Gueye to smash home.

Alexander Isak replaced Ekitike not long after but even the British record signing, still short of match fitness, struggled to turn the tide back in Liverpool’s favour.

The full-time whistle came as something of a relief for the hosts, who extended their current narrative of winning while being far from their best.

Everton’s season, meanwhile, has stalled after the international break but Moyes will take encouragement from their second half even if it did not amount to anything.