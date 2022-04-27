Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 27 April 2022
Liverpool face fixture crunch in Premier League title bid

Jurgen Klopp’s men will play two league games in the final week of the campaign after their clash eith Southampton was rescheduled due to the FA Cup final.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 1:43 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: Jon Super
Image: Jon Super

TITLE-CHASING LIVERPOOL WILL play two Premier League games in the final week of the campaign after their match against Southampton was rescheduled due to their participation in the FA Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will travel to the south coast for their penultimate fixture of the league season on Tuesday, 17 May, three days after their date at Wembley with Chelsea.

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool, who already have the League Cup in their trophy cabinet, are going head-to-head with reigning champions Manchester City for the title.

They are one point behind Pep Guardiola’s City with five games remaining for both teams.

City’s trip to Wolves, which was postponed due to their FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool, has been scheduled for 11 May.

Guardiola’s men face a tough trip to West Ham on 15 May and conclude their season a week later at home to Aston Villa, while Liverpool host Wolves on the final day.

Liverpool and City could also meet in the final of the Champions League if both win their semi-final ties. The Reds face Villarreal in their first leg tonight, while City were 4-3 winners over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

AFP

