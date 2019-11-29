This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dalglish 'hugely disappointed' at not guilty verdict over Liverpool deaths at Hillsborough

Match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Nov 2019, 7:55 PM
9 minutes ago 142 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4912517
Kenny Dalglish [file pic].
Image: EMPICS Sport
Kenny Dalglish [file pic].
Kenny Dalglish [file pic].
Image: EMPICS Sport

Kenny Dalglish was “hugely disappointed” as David Duckenfield was found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter over the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, but the Liverpool legend remains ”immensely proud” of the affected families.

Former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Duckenfield was the match commander on 15 April, 1989, when Liverpool played Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final at the home of Sheffield Wednesday.

He was charged over the deaths of 95 people who died in crushes at the Leppings Lane end of the stadium. A 96th supporter, Tony Bland, later lost his life.

A jury returned a not guilty verdict on Thursday, following a retrial at Preston Crown Court.

Dalglish, a former Liverpool player and two-time manager, was in charge of the Reds at the time of the disaster and has since supported families of the victims in their pursuit of justice.

After current boss Jurgen Klopp sent “thoughts and love” to the families at a news conference on Friday, Dalglish released a statement on Twitter where he vowed to carry on supporting those affected.

Like anyone who has seen at close quarters the dignified way that the families have conducted themselves in the fight for justice, [wife] Marina and I are hugely disappointed by yesterday’s verdict,” Dalglish said.

“We had hoped that the families would get the outcome that they wanted and that they clearly deserved, but that hasn’t proven to be the case.

“The rest of us must now continue to offer whatever support they might need.

From a personal point of view, I am immensely proud of everything that the families and their supporters have achieved over the last three decades.

“In the face of tragedy and with so much against them, they have persevered with the utmost integrity and in a way that shames all who have let them down.

“I know there cannot be any consolation in a situation like this, but I would hope that they can take some comfort from the fact that so many good people will still stand beside them.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie