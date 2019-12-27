This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The referee had to make himself a hero': Schmeichel fuming after Liverpool penalty

Michael Oliver’s decision to award a penalty was upheld by VAR.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Dec 2019, 9:07 AM
39 minutes ago 2,103 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4947978
Pay the penalty: Milner tucked away the spot kick to put Liverpool 2-0 up.
Image: Nigel French
Pay the penalty: Milner tucked away the spot kick to put Liverpool 2-0 up.
Pay the penalty: Milner tucked away the spot kick to put Liverpool 2-0 up.
Image: Nigel French

KASPER SCHMEICHEL COULD find himself in hot water after accusing referee Michael Oliver of trying to be a “hero” in Leicester City’s heavy home defeat to Liverpool.

The Foxes goalkeeper was helpless on Thursday as the Reds romped to a 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium through a Roberto Firmino brace, alongside a James Milner penalty and a Trent Alexander-Arnold strike to cap the display.

Schmeichel was angry about the spot-kick awarded to Liverpool and might draw the attention of the FA with his post-match comments. 

Caglar Soyuncu was adjudged to have handled the ball by Oliver, a decision upheld by VAR, with Schmeichel adamant that the Turkish defender could not avoid the contact with his arm.

“I think [the decision] was a bit tough,” Schmeichel told Amazon Prime afterwards.

“We were in the game until the referee had to make himself a hero. Then we lost our composure.

“[Former Premier League referee] Dermot [Gallagher] will be on Sky saying it was a great decision.

“Caglar had less than a millisecond to react. He is desperate to give it. Once he does, they are never going to turn it over.”

Despite his bitterness at the officiating, Schmeichel acknowledged the greatness of his team’s opponent and admitted the Foxes were some way behind the Merseyside club and Manchester City.

He added that the Premier League title is now Liverpool’s to lose.

“They are the best side in the world along with Manchester City,” the Denmark international said.

“We strive to be like Manchester City and Liverpool but they are a lot further along in their journey. They are a top side. It’s theirs to lose, isn’t it?”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie