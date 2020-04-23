This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool mayor wants investigation into why Atletico game was allowed to go ahead

There were 52,000 spectators at last month’s Champions League clash, including 3,000 from Madrid.

By AFP Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 7:28 PM
An Atletico Madrid supporter pictured at their recent game against Liverpool at Anfield.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

ONE OF THE mayors for Liverpool has called for an investigation into why Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid was allowed to go ahead in front of 52,000 supporters last month.

Despite the game taking place after a plan was agreed to play La Liga matches behind closed doors, 3,000 visiting fans were allowed to travel from Spain and attend the match at Anfield on 11 March.

Days later Spain was forced into a nationwide lockdown and mass gatherings, including all major sporting events, in Britain were cancelled.

Madrid has been one of the European cities worst-hit by coronavirus and the Spanish capital’s mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said it had been a “mistake” to play the game.

“If people have contracted coronavirus as a direct result of a sporting event that we believe shouldn’t have taken place, well that is scandalous,” Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, told the BBC.

“That needs to be investigated to find out whether some of those infections are due directly to the Atletico fans. There were coronavirus hot cities, and Madrid was one of those.

“They weren’t allowed to congregate in their own country, but 3,000 of those fans came over to ours, and potentially may well have spread coronavirus. So it does need looking at, and it does need the government to take some responsibility for not locking down sooner.”

liverpool-v-atletico-madrid-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg-anfield Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum and Atletico Madrid's Koke battle for possession. Source: Peter Byrne

The UK government has insisted it was following scientific advice when it allowed the match and other major events such as the Cheltenham horse racing festival to go ahead in the same week.

However, the British government’s deputy chief scientific adviser, Angela McLean, said on Monday that infections in Liverpool due to the Atletico match was an “interesting hypothesis”.

Atletico won the game 3-2 after extra-time to knock out the defending champions 4-2 on aggregate and progress to the quarter-finals. 

© – AFP, 2020

