Liverpool's set-piece coach exits club following team's defensive struggles

LIVERPOOL SET-PIECE COACH Aaron Briggs has left the club with immediate effect following the Premier League champions’ poor performance in that area.

Santiago Bueno’s goal for relegation-threatened Wolves on Saturday was the 12th time in 18 league matches Liverpool had conceded from a corner, free-kick or throw-in.

No team in Europe’s top five leagues has conceded more this season, with Arne Slot’s men scoring just three goals from set-pieces this term.

It is understood Briggs, a former Manchester City analyst who became an exclusive set-piece coach in September, and Liverpool reached an agreement over his departure from Anfield.

“Having joined the club in July 2024 – initially in the role of individual development coach – Briggs contributed to our Premier League title success last season as a member of Arne Slot’s backroom staff,” said a Liverpool statement.

“He leaves with the appreciation and best wishes of everyone at the club.”

Only 18th-placed West Ham (10) have conceded more than Liverpool’s seven goals from corners in this season’s Premier League.

The Reds’ three goals conceded from throw-ins is the joint-most in the league alongside Newcastle.

According to football statisticians Opta, Liverpool are averaging 2.4 goals scored per 100 set-pieces.

Only Brentford are averaging fewer in the top flight, while Liverpool are averaging 8.2 goals per 100 when it comes to conceding — only Nottingham Forest, in 17th, average more.

It means their set-piece difference of minus nine is Liverpool’s worst at any stage of a season in their Premier League history, with Reds manager Slot saying a week ago: “It’s impossible to be top-four, top-five with our set-piece balance, let alone winning the league…if you look at that you could say how special it is we have as many points as we have.”

Liverpool, however, are currently fourth in the table – 10 points behind leaders Arsenal – ahead of their New Year’s Day clash at home to Leeds.

– © AFP 2025