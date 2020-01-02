This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,394 Views 1 Comment
Share

Team news time

Starting with the hosts…

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Keita, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Milner, Lallana, Elliott, Jones, Origi.

Just the one change from their nervy 1-0 win over Wolves last time out. Naby Keita comes in for Adam Lallana, while Klopp opts for a fairly young bench.

It’s been a hectic festive period of fixtures, and tonight’s meeting brings it all to a close.

Liverpool’s full focus remains on that coveted Premier League crown and tonight, they have the chance to pull 13 points clear at the summit.

Top flight new boys Sheffield United, on the other hand, could jump up to fifth with a win as the push for European football continues after an excellent first half of the season.

Before we move on to team news, here’s a look at the top of the table as it stands.

premier Source: Premier League.

It’s nearly time for some Thursday Night Football, so… well, God only knows what day of the week it is at this stage.

Liverpool entertain Sheffield United in what should be a pretty testing Premier League clash at Anfield tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to make it 19 wins from 20 outings this season — but the Blades, boosted by a strong Irish contingent, will be gunning to stop them in their tracks.

Kick-off is pencilled in for 8pm, with the game live on BT Sport 1. But we’ll have all the updates you need right here.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie