The Reds look to extend their lead at the top of the table at Anfield tonight.
Team news time
Starting with the hosts…
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Keita, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Milner, Lallana, Elliott, Jones, Origi.
Just the one change from their nervy 1-0 win over Wolves last time out. Naby Keita comes in for Adam Lallana, while Klopp opts for a fairly young bench.
It’s been a hectic festive period of fixtures, and tonight’s meeting brings it all to a close.
Liverpool’s full focus remains on that coveted Premier League crown and tonight, they have the chance to pull 13 points clear at the summit.
Top flight new boys Sheffield United, on the other hand, could jump up to fifth with a win as the push for European football continues after an excellent first half of the season.
Before we move on to team news, here’s a look at the top of the table as it stands.
It’s nearly time for some Thursday Night Football, so… well, God only knows what day of the week it is at this stage.
Liverpool entertain Sheffield United in what should be a pretty testing Premier League clash at Anfield tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to make it 19 wins from 20 outings this season — but the Blades, boosted by a strong Irish contingent, will be gunning to stop them in their tracks.
Kick-off is pencilled in for 8pm, with the game live on BT Sport 1. But we’ll have all the updates you need right here.
