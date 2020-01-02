5 mins ago

It’s been a hectic festive period of fixtures, and tonight’s meeting brings it all to a close.

Liverpool’s full focus remains on that coveted Premier League crown and tonight, they have the chance to pull 13 points clear at the summit.

Top flight new boys Sheffield United, on the other hand, could jump up to fifth with a win as the push for European football continues after an excellent first half of the season.

Before we move on to team news, here’s a look at the top of the table as it stands.

