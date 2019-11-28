This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool striker not guaranteed matches at Palace, warns Hodgson

Rhian Brewster would not be a certain starter if he went on loan to the club, according to the former England boss.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 10:42 PM
8 minutes ago 633 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4910920
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster

LIVERPOOL TEENAGER Rhian Brewster would not be guaranteed regular Premier League starts if he joined Crystal Palace on loan, says Roy Hodgson.

The 19-year-old is one of England’s most highly rated young forwards, having fired the Young Lions to U17 World Cup glory in 2017.

But Brewster subsequently suffered serious knee and ankle injuries and only made his Liverpool debut against MK Dons in the EFL Cup in September.

The striker has featured just once at senior level since — in the same competition — and is yet to score for the Reds.

Brewster therefore looks primed for a loan move in January, with Palace and Aston Villa both linked with bids.

But Palace manager Hodgson would be reluctant to offer any assurances over game time for a player yet to appear in the Premier League, suggesting he might prefer to look for opportunities elsewhere.

“[Brewster] is a good player, there’s no doubt about that,” the former Liverpool boss told a news conference.

The only thing that would concern me there is that I don’t know quite how many guaranteed games [he would get].

“If I was going to speak to Jurgen and he was going to talk to me about, ‘I want Rhian Brewster to go out on loan and play some matches,’ I’m not 100 per cent certain I could guarantee him that he would be the first name on the team sheet.

“He would be in competition with the three players we already have, who are experienced players and quality players.

So, I’m not 100% certain that that will do anything other than be useful for us in terms of having another player who could come in from time to time and certainly help us out.

“But if I was Jurgen Klopp and Rhian Brewster, I think I’d want to be going somewhere where I was the first name on the team sheet and I could guarantee that, between January and May, I’d be playing 20 matches.”

Palace have scored just 11 goals in the Premier League this season, with only basement side Watford managing fewer.

Club-record signing Christian Benteke, who arrived from Liverpool in 2016, has just four Premier League goals since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie