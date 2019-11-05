Can the defending champions take a big step into the last-16 tonight? Follow it all on The42.
Liveblog
Elsewhere tonight:
Barcelona’s spluttering season has continued with a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague, having been blessed to beat them away from home a fortnight ago. It leaves them four points clear of Inter and Dortmund, who face each other later.
RB Leipzig’s flying form has been maintained, though – they’ve beaten Zenit 2-0 to move five points clear at the top of their group.
Away from Anfield, some news breaking – Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.
Here’s how things stand in the group ahead of kick-off. Napoli are a point ahead of Liverpool and host RB Salzburg at the same time as proceedings get underway at Anfield.
A win for both of the the top two would qualify Napoli with two games to spare, while Liverpool would need just a single point in their final two games to get through.
Team News
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has rotated his selection, presumably in anticipation of Sunday’s game with Man City. It means Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all on the bench. James Milner comes in at left-back, and there are starts for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi.
Teenager Curtis Jones gets a spot on the bench after his spot-kick heroics against Arsenal a week ago.
#UCL team news 🔴🔵— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2019
Tonight's line-up for matchday 4️⃣...#LIVGEN https://t.co/soXURstQgu
Genk
Here’s the Genk team, meanwhile. Paul Onuachu, who caused Liverpool plenty of problems in the last game, sits on the bench alongside SonOfGheorghe Ianis Hagi.
Dit is de opstelling voor de topper tegen Liverpool. Komaan supporters, laat jullie horen!!! 💙💙💪👊#krcgenk #livgnk #UCL #samengenk pic.twitter.com/GKwMI9WYU4— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) November 5, 2019
IT’S A REALITY of being successful – finding yourself playing more games than ever and eventually needing to decide on your list of priorities.
It’s never quite happened as absurdly as it has today for Liverpool – their Carabao Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa is going ahead a day before Liverpool then play their Club World Cup semi-final in, um, Qatar.
Liverpool have announced they will split their squad and use two separate groups of players in each game.
This week features a more conventional priority call – tonight’s Champions League group tie with Genk precedes a mega Premier League tie with Man City at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool won this game 4-1 on Matchday Three, but will they be tempted to rest a few bodies with Sunday in mind? Or will they go full pelt in a bid to take another step into the last-16?
Follow our live coverage here of the game here on The42.
Team news is coming in a sec….
COMMENTS (7)