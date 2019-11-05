This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,709 Views 7 Comments
Share

Elsewhere tonight: 

Barcelona’s spluttering season has continued with a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague, having been blessed to beat them away from home a fortnight ago. It leaves them four points clear of Inter and Dortmund, who face each other later. 

RB Leipzig’s flying form has been maintained, though – they’ve beaten Zenit 2-0 to move five points clear at the top of their group. 

Away from Anfield, some news breaking – Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy. 

Here’s how things stand in the group ahead of kick-off. Napoli are a point ahead of Liverpool and host RB Salzburg at the same time as proceedings get underway at Anfield. 

A win for both of the the top two would qualify Napoli with two games to spare, while Liverpool would need just a single point in their final two games to get through. 

Capture

Team News 

Liverpool 

Jurgen Klopp has rotated his selection, presumably in anticipation of Sunday’s game with Man City. It means Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all on the bench. James Milner comes in at left-back, and there are starts for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi. 

Teenager Curtis Jones gets a spot on the bench after his spot-kick heroics against Arsenal a week ago. 

 Genk

Here’s the Genk team, meanwhile. Paul Onuachu, who caused Liverpool plenty of problems in the last game, sits on the bench alongside SonOfGheorghe Ianis Hagi. 

IT’S A REALITY of being successful – finding yourself playing more games than ever and eventually needing to decide on your list of priorities.

It’s never quite happened as absurdly as it has today for Liverpool – their Carabao Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa is going ahead a day before Liverpool then play their Club World Cup semi-final in, um, Qatar.

Liverpool have announced they will split their squad and use two separate groups of players in each game.

This week features a more conventional priority call – tonight’s Champions League group tie with Genk precedes a mega Premier League tie with Man City at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool won this game 4-1 on Matchday Three, but will they be tempted to rest a few bodies with Sunday in mind? Or will they go full pelt in a bid to take another step into the last-16?

Follow our live coverage here of the game here on The42.

Team news is coming in a sec….

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie