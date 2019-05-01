1 min ago

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about his selection for tonight’s game, with the decision to drop Roberto Firmino to the bench clearly a massive call by the Reds boss as the striker continues to try and reclaim full health after that muscle knock on Friday.

Klopp said: “Bobby wants to [play] and the medical department told me ‘yes, it’s good’ but then you have to make sure — I’m not sure if 90 minutes or whatever. So he doesn’t have to start, that’s why we start like we start. Bobby is on the bench, that’s good news.”

The Liverpool manager said the rest of his squad are in good health ahead of tonight’s first leg. “The boys are all in good shape,” he said. “But Hendo played five games in a row, for example, and we play on Saturday and Tuesday.

“Millie didn’t play for two games so it was clear we had to use him. Fabinho didn’t play for two games so it was clear we had to use him.

“Naby didn’t have that many games during the whole season, Gini didn’t play all the games. That’s why midfield, where it’s really intense, is where we have to make sure we have legs there.

“It’s the same for Trent; it was clear when Joe would be available again that there would be a game and I think today it makes absolute sense in that position.

“For Trent it’s good, he can refresh a little bit, there are important games to come. But the first thing we wanted to make was a good line-up for tonight and for a good line-up you need legs and that’s what we tried to make sure.”