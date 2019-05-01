Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Catalonia for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Liveblog
Jurgen Klopp has spoken about his selection for tonight’s game, with the decision to drop Roberto Firmino to the bench clearly a massive call by the Reds boss as the striker continues to try and reclaim full health after that muscle knock on Friday.
Klopp said: “Bobby wants to [play] and the medical department told me ‘yes, it’s good’ but then you have to make sure — I’m not sure if 90 minutes or whatever. So he doesn’t have to start, that’s why we start like we start. Bobby is on the bench, that’s good news.”
The Liverpool manager said the rest of his squad are in good health ahead of tonight’s first leg. “The boys are all in good shape,” he said. “But Hendo played five games in a row, for example, and we play on Saturday and Tuesday.
“Millie didn’t play for two games so it was clear we had to use him. Fabinho didn’t play for two games so it was clear we had to use him.
“Naby didn’t have that many games during the whole season, Gini didn’t play all the games. That’s why midfield, where it’s really intense, is where we have to make sure we have legs there.
“It’s the same for Trent; it was clear when Joe would be available again that there would be a game and I think today it makes absolute sense in that position.
“For Trent it’s good, he can refresh a little bit, there are important games to come. But the first thing we wanted to make was a good line-up for tonight and for a good line-up you need legs and that’s what we tried to make sure.”
🙌🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/iUDMz1tR0A— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2019
TEAM NEWS: Ernesto Valverde has made just one change from Barcelona’s impressive 3-0 victory against Manchester United here in the quarter-finals last time out.
Arthur drops out of midfield replaced by Arturo Vidal, who was very impressive on Saturday as the Catalans wrapped up their 26th La Liga title against Levante.
Meanwhile Jurgen Klopp has opted for two changes from his side’s 4-1 second leg away win against FC Porto in the last eight.
Joe Gomez has been given the road at right back ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Roberto Firmino has been dropped to the bench after picking up a muscle injury against Huddersfield on Friday night. Naby Keita comes in for the Brazilian.
The midfield stays the same as that away win at the Estádio do Dragão, with James Milner, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum all starting while captain Jordan Henderson must be content with a place on the bench.
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Vidal, Messi, Suarez, Coutinho.
Substitutes: Cillessen, Nelson Semedo, Arthur, Dembele, Malcom, Umtiti, Alena.
LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Mane, Wijnaldum.
Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Firmino, Henderson, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.
Let’s get started with tonight’s team news…
Hello ladies and gentlemen. You’re very welcome along to what promises to be another exciting evening of Champions League action as Barcelona host Liverpool in the first leg of their European Cup semi-final.
Most pundits and commentators alike have suggested that the winner of this year’s competition is on this side of the draw; with either Barcelona or Liverpool more likely to be crowned champions when matched up against the winners of Ajax and Tottenham.
Last night the Dutch league leaders put one foot in the final. Donny van de Beek’s well-taken finish from close-range was enough to secure a crucial 1-0 away win in London and you’d imagine Jurgen Klopp’s men would take a similar result on the road tonight too.
Speaking this week, the German said his men would not be frightened or held back by the daunting prospect ahead of them. “The Camp Nou is just a stadium. It is pretty big, but it is no temple of football,” Klopp said.
Make no bones about it, Liverpool have a mammoth task ahead tonight if they are to navigate two legs against fellow European royalty (both sides boast five European Cups each).
But the in a season where the Merseyside’s are involved in the most dramatic Premier League title race in years, on top of trying to book their place in a second successive Champions League final, the Reds can be more than confident of their chances.
Tonight Liverpool will face off against two of their former golden boys. Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho were there when Brendan Rodgers’ side came agonisingly close to the title in 2014. Both men will come face-to-face with their old club having each moved on to greener pastures and warmer weather in Catalonia in recent years.
If stopping Suarez and Coutinho will be a task and a half, then keeping Lionel Messi quiet tonight will require a phenomenal level of performance from recently-crowned PFA Player of the Year Virgil van Djk and his defensive team-mates.
With an array of attacking talent included those three Barca stars pitted against Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, this could be an absolute goalfest.
Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 8.00pm, with tonight’s game live on Virgin Media Sport and BT Sport 2 if you’re near a television set.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (20)