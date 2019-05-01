This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 1 May, 2019
Messi scores brilliant double as Barcelona break Liverpool hearts with three goals in Champions League semi-final

Luis Suarez broke the deadlock before two goals after the break from the Argentine star put the Reds to bed.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 May 2019, 10:00 PM
24 minutes ago 8,506 Views 135 Comments
https://the42.ie/4615977
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

LIONEL MESSI’S LATE brace took him to 600 Barcelona goals and ensured the LaLiga club took charge of their Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool with a 3-0 first-leg win.

Former Reds striker Luis Suarez, playing against his old club in a competitive game for the first time since he left for Catalonia in 2014, scored his first Champions League goal in over a year to give Barca a half-time advantage.

James Milner was twice denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the second half – while Mohamed Salah was thwarted too – before Messi struck twice in seven minutes to bring up his milestone.

The first goal, a tap-in after Suarez had hit the crossbar, was followed by a brilliant 30-yard free-kick before Salah fired against the post with six minutes remaining as he missed a glorious chance to get a crucial away goal. 

