Messi scores brilliant double as Barcelona break Liverpool hearts with three goals in Champions League semi-final

LIONEL MESSI’S LATE brace took him to 600 Barcelona goals and ensured the LaLiga club took charge of their Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool with a 3-0 first-leg win.
Former Reds striker Luis Suarez, playing against his old club in a competitive game for the first time since he left for Catalonia in 2014, scored his first Champions League goal in over a year to give Barca a half-time advantage.
James Milner was twice denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the second half – while Mohamed Salah was thwarted too – before Messi struck twice in seven minutes to bring up his milestone.
The first goal, a tap-in after Suarez had hit the crossbar, was followed by a brilliant 30-yard free-kick before Salah fired against the post with six minutes remaining as he missed a glorious chance to get a crucial away goal.
