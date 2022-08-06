Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Advertisement

Liverpool youngster joins Aberdeen on season-long loan

Leighton Clarkson has agreed to link up with Jim Goodwin’s side.

By Press Association Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,187 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5834928
Leighton Clarkson of Liverpool during a pre-season friendly match at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Leighton Clarkson of Liverpool during a pre-season friendly match at Anfield.
Leighton Clarkson of Liverpool during a pre-season friendly match at Anfield.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ABERDEEN HAVE signed Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a season-long loan, the clubs have announced.

It will be the 20-year-old’s second successive campaign away from Anfield after spending some of the 2021-22 season with hometown club Blackburn.

Clarkson, an England U20 international, played seven times for Rovers last term and has made three senior appearances for Liverpool.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin told the club’s website: “Leighton has had a very high standard of coaching within the LFC Academy and he has already represented Liverpool at first-team level in the FA Cup and Champions League.

“He is a ball-playing midfielder who always makes himself available as an option for his team-mates.

“He’s brave in possession and, at the right times, is willing to try the difficult pass which some midfielders don’t always have the ability or courage to attempt. That is something we will continue to encourage.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“We’re very grateful to Liverpool for their assistance in making this loan possible.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie