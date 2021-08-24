Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool youngster signs for Hearts on loan

Ben Woodburn has made 11 first-team appearances for the Reds and won 10 international caps.

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn.
Liverpool's Ben Woodburn.
LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER Ben Woodburn has joined Hearts on loan after getting the endorsement of Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson over his move to Scotland.

The 21-year-old Wales international has signed a season-long deal with the cinch Premiership side.

Woodburn joined Liverpool at under-seven level and replaced Michael Owen as the club’s youngest goalscorer when he netted in an EFL Cup quarter-final win over Leeds aged 17 years and 45 days.

Woodburn has made 11 first-team appearances for the Reds and won 10 international caps, along with gaining experience on loan spells with Sheffield United, Oxford and Blackpool.

And both Anfield boss Klopp and Scotland skipper Robertson have backed his latest move.

Woodburn told Hearts TV: “I’m delighted to be here and get the deal done. It’s been a couple of weeks now that I’ve known Hearts were interested and now I’m here I just can’t wait to get started.

“When I heard about the interest I was buzzing. I spoke to Andy Robertson. He talked about a few of the boys he knows. He said there is a good bunch of lads here and I should enjoy it.

“I spoke to the manager before I came up and he had a vision for me, and I agreed with what he thought.”

He added: “It just looks like a massive club. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and see the atmosphere. I’m buzzing to be here and hopefully I can prove to them that I can be a great player for you.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been patient with his summer signings and Woodburn joins former Everton midfielder Beni Baningime at Tynecastle.

Neilson said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got this one over the line. Ben is a top-class player with Premier League and international experience and he was really eager to join us.

“He’s an exciting player, one who I think will fit really well into our style of play. He’s quick, direct and can bring us different options in the final third.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I hope that he will be a success here at Hearts.”

