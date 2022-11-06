Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bohs end turbulent season with win over Sligo, Drogheda compound Harps' misery

Declan Devine’s side left behind a poor year with a 3-1 win against Sligo.

50 minutes ago 478 Views 0 Comments
Rory Feely, file photo.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

BOHEMIANS ENDED A turbulent season with a 3-1 win at home to Sligo Rovers. 

A hugely underwhelming run of results saw the long-serving Keith Long dismissed during the season, with former Derry City boss Declan Devine appointed in time for the final few games of the season following a protracted managerial search. Devine has now seen his side sign-off the 2022 season with a 3-1 win over a Sligo Rovers side whom they have finished one place and three points behind. 

An Éanna Clancy own goal gave Bohs the lead just before half-time, to which defender Rory Feely added four minutes after the break. James Clarke made it 3-0 just after the hour mark, with Aidan Keena, the league’s top scorer, scoring a late consolation for Sligo. 

Sligo finish fifth, outside of the European places, one place and three points better off than Bohemians. 

Relegated Finn Harps had their season’s misery compounded with a 2-0 loss to Drogheda. Darragh Markey but Kevin Doherty’s side ahead after just five minutes, with Dayle Rooney adding a second in stoppage time at the end of the game. 

Harps have been relegated to the First Division having finished bottom with 20 points, while Drogs finished eighth on 38 points, a comfortable 12 points clear of UCD in the relegation play-off spot. 

LOI Premier Division results 

  • Bohemians 3-1 Sligo Rovers 
  • Derry City 0-1 Dundalk 
  • Drogheda 2-0 Finn Harps 
  • St Patrick’s Athletic 4-0 Shelbourne 
  • UCD 0-2 Shamrock Rovers 

LOI Premier Division 2022 outcomes 

Champions: Shamrock Rovers 

European qualification: Derry City, Dundalk*

Relegation play-off:  UCD

Relegated: Finn Harps 

*Shelbourne will qualify for Europe if they win the FAI Cup next Sunday. If they lose the final to Derry, that European place will go to St Patrick’s Athletic, courtesy of their fourth-placed finish. 

