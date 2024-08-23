Ruairí Keating fires late derby winner for Cork City, while Seagulls and Wexford earn key wins

CORK CITY TOOK another big step towards securing an immediate return to the top flight as prodigal son Ruairí Keating struck a 91st-minute winner against 10-man Cobh Ramblers in the Cork derby at St Colman’s Park.

Keating’s first goal since his recent return from St Patrick’s Athletic sealed a 1-0 win, leaving Tim Clancy’s side 16 points clear atop the First Division table with eight league games remaining.

Gary Hunt’s Ramblers were forced to play the bones of this cross-harbour meeting with a man less after Jason Abbott received a second yellow card for a foul on Keating.

Seani Maguire had a couple of sighters but awaits his first goal since his own return to Turners Cross, while Greg Bolger came close to breaking Rams’ stout resistance late on.

Keating, though, had the final word as he banged a header past former City academy man Darragh Burke in the Cobh net to point the leaders back towards town with all three points.

In the play-off race, meanwhile, UCD have overtaken Athlone into second spot, while Bray Wanderers and Wexford have put themselves in excellent positions ahead of the run-in.

UCD earned a 2-0 victory over Finn Harps through goals on either side of half-time by Harry Curtis and Mikey Raggett. The Students are now 12 points clear of sixth-place Cobh Ramblers in the play-off race.

Athlone sit two points further back in third following a surprise 1-0 defeat to Bray Wanderers at Athlone Town Stadium.

Guillermo Almirall’s 76th-minute strike moved the Seagulls six points clear of Ramblers with six games remaining.

Wexford, meanwhile, also consolidated their play-off position with a 3-1 victory over Treaty United at Markets Field.

Wexford fell behind to Lee Lynch’s 52nd-minute opener before goals by Mikie Rowe (60′), Aaron Dobbs (65′) and Kaylem Harnett (79′) turned the tide for James Keddy’s side.

League of Ireland First Division results