Dublin: 17°C Monday 7 September 2020
Two apiece for Hyland and Doyle as Drogs devour Cabinteely

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers secured another away win by the single goal.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Sep 2020, 10:31 PM
34 minutes ago 724 Views No Comments
File photo of Hyland.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
DROGHEDA UNITED ROUTED Cabinteely to strengthen their footing at the top of the SSE Airtricity First Division.

The Louth club ran out 5-1 winners, bouncing back from the visitors’ early goal from Tom Fox.

Jake Hyland and Mark Doyle had United back in front by half-time and the pair hit the net once more each by the 65th minute before Stephen Meaney completed the scoring late on.

Bray Wanderers kept pace with their east coast rivals with a 3-1 win over Athlone Town.

The Seagulls also had to strike from a goal down as Adam Lennon gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half. Quick-fire goals from Ryan Graydon and Dylan Burnett had the hosts back in command 10 minutes before half-time and Callum Thompson put the result beyond doubt with 20 minutes remaining.

Galway United took a valuable three points west as they climbed the table thanks to three second half goals in a 0-3 win over UCD.

Enda Curran, Josh Collins and Stephen Christopher all netted for the Tribesmen.

Cobh Ramblers secured a 0-1 away win for the second time in four days as they were able to see off Shamrock Rovers II.

Conor Drinian had gone close with a header minutes earlier, but when the ball fell to him in the 68th minute he made no mistake and blasted to the roof of the net.

The42 Team

