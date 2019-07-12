Leaders Shelbourne left frustrated after dramatic finale at Tolka Park

SHELBOURNE EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table this evening, but only by one point instead of three.

Karl Moore looked to have snatched all three points for Shels against fourth-placed Cabinteely at Tolka Park. He opened the scoring with just 11 minutes remaining after being teed up by some good work from Shane Farrell.

However, Shane Barnes brought Cabo level in stoppage time, latching on to Keith Dalton’s pass before firing the ball beyond Colin McCabe.

There was still time for Shels to take the victory. Cabinteely’s Eoin Massey was penalised for a hand-ball in his own box, but the hosts failed to capitalise as Conan Byrne’s penalty kick was saved by Stephen McGuinness.

The result ends a run of eight straight victories for Ian Morris’s side, which began after a defeat to Cabinteely in early May. Shels are now six points clear of Drogheda United, who travel to face third-placed Longford Town — who are two points further back — tomorrow.

Elsewhere this evening, Paul Keegan scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Bray Wanderers got the better of fifth-placed Limerick at the Carlisle Grounds, which moves the Seagulls to within a point of the Blues.

Keegan converted just before half-time after Dylan McGlade was fouled in the box. Bray closed out the win despite playing for over 40 minutes with 10 men, having lost Killian Cantwell to a second yellow card.

This evening’s other game was a meeting of the two clubs propping up the table, which ended in a goalless draw between bottom club Wexford and Galway United at Ferrycarrig Park.

Tonight’s results

Bray Wanderers 1-0 Limerick

Shelbourne 1-1 Cabinteely

Wexford 0-0 Galway United

Tomorrow’s fixtures

Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town (7.00pm)

Longford Town v Drogheda United (7.30pm)

