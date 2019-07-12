This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leaders Shelbourne left frustrated after dramatic finale at Tolka Park

Drogheda United and Longford Town will hope to close the gap to Shels when they meet tomorrow.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 11:36 PM
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris (file pic).
Image: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Shelbourne manager Ian Morris (file pic).
Image: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

SHELBOURNE EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table this evening, but only by one point instead of three.

Karl Moore looked to have snatched all three points for Shels against fourth-placed Cabinteely at Tolka Park. He opened the scoring with just 11 minutes remaining after being teed up by some good work from Shane Farrell.

However, Shane Barnes brought Cabo level in stoppage time, latching on to Keith Dalton’s pass before firing the ball beyond Colin McCabe.

There was still time for Shels to take the victory. Cabinteely’s Eoin Massey was penalised for a hand-ball in his own box, but the hosts failed to capitalise as Conan Byrne’s penalty kick was saved by Stephen McGuinness.

The result ends a run of eight straight victories for Ian Morris’s side, which began after a defeat to Cabinteely in early May. Shels are now six points clear of Drogheda United, who travel to face third-placed Longford Town — who are two points further back — tomorrow.

Elsewhere this evening, Paul Keegan scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Bray Wanderers got the better of fifth-placed Limerick at the Carlisle Grounds, which moves the Seagulls to within a point of the Blues.

Keegan converted just before half-time after Dylan McGlade was fouled in the box. Bray closed out the win despite playing for over 40 minutes with 10 men, having lost Killian Cantwell to a second yellow card.

This evening’s other game was a meeting of the two clubs propping up the table, which ended in a goalless draw between bottom club Wexford and Galway United at Ferrycarrig Park.

Tonight’s results

  • Bray Wanderers 1-0 Limerick
  • Shelbourne 1-1 Cabinteely
  • Wexford 0-0 Galway United

Tomorrow’s fixtures

  • Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town (7.00pm)
  • Longford Town v Drogheda United (7.30pm) 

