This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First Division clubs unanimously opposed to inclusion of Premier 'B' teams

The second-tier clubs say they won’t be used as a vehicle for Premier Division sides to develop players.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 1:57 PM
12 minutes ago 360 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4950467
Drogheda United's Mark Doyle tangling with Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers during the FAI Cup second-round meeting of the clubs in August.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Drogheda United's Mark Doyle tangling with Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers during the FAI Cup second-round meeting of the clubs in August.
Drogheda United's Mark Doyle tangling with Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers during the FAI Cup second-round meeting of the clubs in August.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland’s First Division clubs have expressed their disapproval of the prospect of being joined in the second tier of Irish football by ‘B’ teams representing clubs from the Premier Division.

It comes as Shamrock Rovers explore the possibility of entering a second-string side in the First Division for the 2020 season.

In a statement issued today by the League of Ireland First Division Alliance, the nine second-tier clubs — Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Drogheda United, Galway United, Longford Town, UCD and Wexford — shared their concerns.

The clubs called for the issue to be resolved with their input, adding that they’re satisfied to proceed next season with a First Division comprising just nine clubs following the recent demise of Limerick FC.

The statement in full reads: 

“All First Division clubs want to see a swift resolution to the issue of Premier ‘B’ teams and their potential participation in the League of Ireland First Division in 2020. This must involve an open discussion with all First Division clubs and not be resolved behind closed doors.

“We are unanimous in our view that this delivers no benefits to the sporting integrity of the league and, indeed, Irish football. In addition, this sets a dangerous precedent whereby the First Division could be populated by more B teams in future years, thereby further demeaning its existence as a second-tier football league in Ireland.

“Many of our teams have long and rich histories in the League of Ireland. We strive to be stronger as clubs and we all aim to get to the Premier Division. A number of Ireland’s most successful clubs, such as Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, have had their time in the First Division and have recovered to build strong clubs.

“Our stance protects all clubs, as no club is immune from relegation. The current First Division clubs are not here to help Premier Division clubs develop their players at First Division clubs’ expense.

“We, as clubs, are happy to proceed with a nine-team First Division (despite no consultation). However, we are insistent that there should be four rounds of games in order to deliver value to the fans of all of our clubs and ensure a competitive league. As clubs, we will strive to make this arrangement work.

“We have no objection (when consulted) to a loosening of the rules on overage players playing in U19 teams, as has been proposed. Indeed, we would have no objection to a B league for clubs that wish to participate. Also, clubs can also look to enter B teams in the Leinster Senior League, as some of us already do.

“Each of us owes it to our fans to stand up for our clubs. We want every club to be stronger and for domestic football, in the guise of both divisions, to thrive.”

Fixtures for the 2020 season in the League of Ireland Premier Division were released earlier this month, with the top-flight campaign due to kick off on 14 February.

However, given the current uncertainty over its composition, no First Division schedule has yet been released.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie