This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13 League of Ireland summer transfers that could happen

Andy Boyle, Graham Cummins and Neil Farrugia are among the players to feature.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 4:14 PM
28 minutes ago 773 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4690690
Ireland international Andy Boyle could be set for a return to Dundalk.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland international Andy Boyle could be set for a return to Dundalk.
Ireland international Andy Boyle could be set for a return to Dundalk.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Neil Farrugia

THE 20-YEAR-OLD attacking midfielder has received plenty of interest from England, recently going on trial with Man City. However, a report in The Irish Independent has suggested he is keen to finish his studies at UCD, and will consequently join Shamrock Rovers on an 18-month deal.

Graham Cummins

The42 understands that Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Waterford are all interested in the Cork City striker, with the Leesiders needing to reduce the existing wage bill to free up funds for other players.

Liam Scales

Another UCD player who was on trial with Man City recently, Scales is expected to decide on his future over the coming weeks, with Dundalk having been linked with the central defender at the start of the season.

David McMillan

The former Dundalk striker joined St Johnstone last year and spent the second half of last season at top-flight rivals Hamilton. However, the 30-year-old Dubliner is believed to be considering a move home, with Shamrock Rovers among the clubs interested.     

Gary O’Neill 

Another UCD player reportedly on the move, with Shamrock Rovers set to swoop for his signature, according to The Irish Independent.

Aaron Drinnan

The Ipswich youngster has impressed in a loan spell with Waterford this season, scoring seven goals. According to The Irish Sun, both Bohemians and Waterford are interested in the Ireland U21 attacker.

Andy Boyle

The 28-year-old Ireland international was released by Preston back in May. The centre-back joined the Championship club in January 2017, but made just 10 league appearances, spending the second half of last season on loan in the Scottish second tier at Ross County. Former club Dundalk have long been rumoured as a possible destination, with The Irish Sun indicating he is set to for a return to the Lilywhites.

Zack Elbouzedi

The former West Brom youngster and Ireland U21 player has impressed since joining Waterford prior to the start of the 2019 campaign. The winger has scored four times so far this season, with Dundalk and Shamrcok Rovers among the clubs believed to be interested in the player according to multiple reports.

James Furlong

The 17-year-old full-back has already made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers, with Stoke and Brighton both keen on the player, according to The Irish Sun.

Sean McLoughlin

The young centre-back, who was named Cork’s Player of the Year last season, has already turned down offers from England and Scotland, but with the club aiming to reduce their wage bill, the 22-year-old could be set to move on, with Doncaster among the sides linked with the player.

Conor Davis

With Colchester player Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s loan deal at Derry already extended until the end of the season, the Candystripes could be about to add another attacker to their ranks, with UCD’s Conor Davis being lined up according to several sources.

Conor Kearns

Another player who has caught the eye at UCD, RTÉ reports that 21-year-old goalkeeper Kearns has been attracting interest from Dundalk.

Stephen Folan

The former Newcastle youngster is set to leave Dundalk, with leagueofireland.ie reporting that Derry City could move for the 27-year-old centre-back. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie