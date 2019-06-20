13 League of Ireland summer transfers that could happen

Neil Farrugia

THE 20-YEAR-OLD attacking midfielder has received plenty of interest from England, recently going on trial with Man City. However, a report in The Irish Independent has suggested he is keen to finish his studies at UCD, and will consequently join Shamrock Rovers on an 18-month deal.

Graham Cummins

The42 understands that Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Waterford are all interested in the Cork City striker, with the Leesiders needing to reduce the existing wage bill to free up funds for other players.

Liam Scales

Another UCD player who was on trial with Man City recently, Scales is expected to decide on his future over the coming weeks, with Dundalk having been linked with the central defender at the start of the season.

David McMillan

The former Dundalk striker joined St Johnstone last year and spent the second half of last season at top-flight rivals Hamilton. However, the 30-year-old Dubliner is believed to be considering a move home, with Shamrock Rovers among the clubs interested.

Gary O’Neill

Another UCD player reportedly on the move, with Shamrock Rovers set to swoop for his signature, according to The Irish Independent.

Aaron Drinnan

The Ipswich youngster has impressed in a loan spell with Waterford this season, scoring seven goals. According to The Irish Sun, both Bohemians and Waterford are interested in the Ireland U21 attacker.

Andy Boyle

The 28-year-old Ireland international was released by Preston back in May. The centre-back joined the Championship club in January 2017, but made just 10 league appearances, spending the second half of last season on loan in the Scottish second tier at Ross County. Former club Dundalk have long been rumoured as a possible destination, with The Irish Sun indicating he is set to for a return to the Lilywhites.

Zack Elbouzedi

The former West Brom youngster and Ireland U21 player has impressed since joining Waterford prior to the start of the 2019 campaign. The winger has scored four times so far this season, with Dundalk and Shamrcok Rovers among the clubs believed to be interested in the player according to multiple reports.

James Furlong

The 17-year-old full-back has already made his first-team debut for Shamrock Rovers, with Stoke and Brighton both keen on the player, according to The Irish Sun.

Sean McLoughlin

The young centre-back, who was named Cork’s Player of the Year last season, has already turned down offers from England and Scotland, but with the club aiming to reduce their wage bill, the 22-year-old could be set to move on, with Doncaster among the sides linked with the player.

Conor Davis

With Colchester player Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe’s loan deal at Derry already extended until the end of the season, the Candystripes could be about to add another attacker to their ranks, with UCD’s Conor Davis being lined up according to several sources.

Conor Kearns

Another player who has caught the eye at UCD, RTÉ reports that 21-year-old goalkeeper Kearns has been attracting interest from Dundalk.

Stephen Folan

The former Newcastle youngster is set to leave Dundalk, with leagueofireland.ie reporting that Derry City could move for the 27-year-old centre-back.

