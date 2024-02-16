Who will win the league? Who will get relegated? Our writers' League of Ireland predictions

Gavin Cooney

1. Who will win the league?

Here’s a fun, original answer for you: Shamrock Rovers.

While the competition will improve on last year, Rovers look better too. On paper, this squad looks stronger than any of the title-winning teams from the previous four years.

They lacked pace in wide areas when Neil Farrugia was unavailable last year, but they look to have addressed that by signing Darragh Burns. They have retained Jack Byrne and Rory Gaffney, and have depth in pretty much every position.

They have lost experience in Ronan Finn and Alan Mannus, but the squad is stacked with leaders like Pico Lopes, Lee Grace, and Gary O’Neill.

There’s a slight question mark over goalkeeper Leon Pohls, I guess, but he played admirably during Mannus’ injury absence last season. And on top of it all, they have the league’s outstanding manager. A five-in-a-row beckons.

2. Who will be relegated?

This is such a difficult question. I am going to say Sligo, but I say that with zero confidence. Nobody quite knows Sligo’s floor nor their ceiling, but the same can probably be said of Dundalk, Bohemians, Waterford, and Galway. Drogheda will be widely tipped to go down, but past experiences mean I’m no longer brave enough to tip them to come down.

3. Who will get promoted from the First Division?

It has to be Cork City.

4. Name the PFAI Player and Young Player of the Year for 2024.

If Jack Byrne stays fit, he will be in contention for the Player of the Year. I’ll take a punt on Mason Melia contending for the young player gong — I can’t wait to see how he develops this year.

5. Who will be the surprise package this season?

I think Waterford might surprise a few people. Padraig Amond hitting double figures is a reasonable expectation, and they’ve signed some real Premier Division quality in Darragh Leahy. The Fleetwood link-up gives them an easier means of mid-season strengthening, while they have a potential wildcard in Romeo Akachukwu.

6. What are you most looking forward to?

Two things: seeing crowds continue to boom — as I’d expect them to — and seeing how some of the young talent develops over the year including Melia, Akachukwu, Conan Noonan, and James McManus.

Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers’ Ronan Finn lifts the trophy as his side are crowned 2023 League of Ireland champions for the fourth year in a row. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Paul Fennessy

1. Who will win the league?

I think Shamrock Rovers are going to extend their record to 22 titles.

They’ve lost a couple of experienced players such as Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn and Sean Gannon, however, their recruitment has been strong — the likes of Trevor Clarke, Josh Honohan, Aaron McEneff and Darragh Burns should all add significantly to their squad, while they also have Conan Noonan and other exciting youngsters emerging.

I see Derry and St Pat’s again being their closest rivals — the respective recruitments of Pat Hoban and Ruairi Keating were among the most noteworthy deals of the off-season and should significantly enhance the firepower of both teams.

2. Who will be relegated?

I suspect it will be between four sides.

Promoted teams usually find it difficult to adapt, so Galway and Waterford will probably be in the mix.

Nonetheless, Galway had a particularly impressive season last year, winning all their home league games and just losing two out of 36 First Division fixtures in total.

Manager John Caulfield also knows the top flight extremely well from his time with Cork City, so they are certainly capable of springing a few surprises, as are Keith Long’s men.

Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers also look like they could struggle, they were six and 10 points off ninth respectively last year and I’m not convinced either have done enough in the off-season to be significantly better this time around.

3. Who will get promoted from the First Division?

The two relegated teams are usually strong.

Cork City and UCD have lost some important players in recent times but should have enough to at least contend.

The Leesiders in particular have a strong enough squad to be considered favourites.

Beyond those two, Wexford and Bray Wanderers look like they have both done some decent business in the off-season and should be good enough to at least make the playoffs.

4. Name the PFAI Player and Young Player of the Year for 2024.

For the main award, in three of the last five seasons, it’s been a Shamrock Rovers player so you could easily take your pick from their stalwarts.

But I’ll guess Pat Hoban — a consistently reliable goalscorer at this level. He’s still only 32 and managed to score 14 goals in a less-than-vintage Dundalk team last year, so I can envisage him being rejuvenated with his move to Derry, while unquestionably playing with better players around him than he had at the Lilywhites.

For the young player award, I think the trio of Darragh Burns, Conan Noonan and Johnny Kenny could all make a big impact at Rovers with a bit of luck avoiding injuries et cetera.

5. Who will be the surprise package this season?

Shelbourne really feel like a club on the up at the moment.

They only finished five points off Derry City last season and I again expect them to give the other top sides a run for their money.

Damien Duff has rapidly established himself as one of the best managers in Ireland, while their recruitment has been impressive — the likes of Keith Ward, Sean Gannon and Liam Burt are good, experienced pros who know the League of Ireland well.

In addition, getting Will Jarvis — recently referred to by Duff as a “special player” — back from Hull on loan for the season is a major coup.

6. What are you most looking forward to?

Getting to see some outstanding young players being afforded serious game time at senior level.

A Uefa report last September suggested that the League of Ireland is the second youngest league in Europe.

It’s refreshing to see managers being willing to take a chance in this regard.

I think it’s a big reason too why crowds have been increasing considerably of late.

Whereas once the perception of the Premier Division might have been that it comprised of players who are over the hill or not good enough to play elsewhere, now there is a real excitement surrounding it and a justifiable sense that it might be an early chance to see the Ireland internationals of the future.

Chris Forrester was named Player of the Year last season. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

David Sneyd

1. Who will win the league?

Shamrock Rovers. Stephen Bradley accepted that he made a mistake ahead of 2023′s pre-season by only giving the players three weeks off.

The Hoops looked lethargic and sloppy but eventually triumphed because Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic were unable to capitalise. Bradley gave his squad seven weeks off over winter to help recharge the batteries.

Allied with the contract renewals and arrivals mentioned (above) they still have the depth, quality and hunger to achieve a fifth successive title.

Read Next Related Reads 'It's good to feel respected as a League of Ireland footballer' 'The players have shown real bravery to be vulnerable'

2. Who will be relegated?

Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United were the sides closest to the two who went down last term — Cork City and UCD.

Bit O’Red boss John Russell needs to show he has learned enough about the struggles of last term to keep them out of danger, and with four loan signings he will hope they can have an immediate impact.

Drogheda have new owners and manager Kevin Doherty has been able to go full-time along with some in his squad. Will this prove enough considering newly-promoted Galway United and Waterford appear to be two strong clubs with experienced managers who know the top flight inside out.

My gut instinct is that Sligo could finish bottom.

3. Who will get promoted from the First Division?

Cork City have appointed Tim Clancy who already has a promotion on his CV with Drogheda. Throw in Greg Bolger’s return to Turner’s Cross and Jack Doherty leaving Cobh Ramblers, and their strengths are clear.

Whether UCD have another crop emerging to challenge after relegation remains to be seen.

4. Name the PFAI Player and Young Player of the Year for 2024.

A fit and in-form Neil Farrugia could reach a different level in the attacking third. Chris Forrester will again carry a lot of responsibility for St Pat’s while if Derry are to really mount a challenge Will Patching will surely be to the forefront. But, of course, only fitness issues prevent simply naming Jack Byrne.

5. Who will be the surprise package this season?

Dundalk. There is a lot of negativity around, despite the takeover, and the use of the Scottish market to bulk up their squad brings some doubts. They’ve signed 11 new players in total but in Stephen O’Donnell, they have an impressive young coach who is not just capable of creating a strong team, he is also the kind of character who can galvanise a dressing room and bring an edge to their game.

6. What are you most looking forward to?

Watching live football, in packed grounds, and a sense of occasion every Friday night.