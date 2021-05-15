Burt belter sends Bohemians on their way to dominant away win over Longford

Longford Town 0

Bohemians 2

GOALS IN EACH half from Liam Burt and Ali Coote saw Bohemians claim all three points against a poor Longford Town side who created very little throughout the game.

Burt broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark and despite having chances to double the lead, Bohs had to wait until the 74th minute for their second goal; Coote picking up a loose ball that Town failed to clear.

Conditions underfoot weren’t great with the rain making the pitch greasy. The opening exchanges were scrappy but as the game went, on Bohemians started to get on top. Tyreke Wilson had the first chance of the game in the 25th minute but he floated his free-kick over the bar after Georgie Kelly was fouled.

Minutes later, Ross Tierney came close to opening the scoring but his effort just went wide. Bohs took the lead in the 29th minute when Wilson set up Burt and he found the back of the net with an excellent strike from just outside the box.

Here’s the goal from Liam Burt that has us in the lead 👇 pic.twitter.com/FTyKPk6Jet — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) May 15, 2021

Dean Zambra shot over the bar in the 32nd minute but that was all Longford could muster up as Bohemians controlled proceedings. The visitors enjoyed a good spell of possession before the break but didn’t create anything to trouble Town keeper Mick Kelly.

Bohs started the second half lively with Georgie Kelly heading over from close range from a Burt ball in. In the 62nd minute, a header from Kelly forced Town netminder Mick Kelly into making a fantastic save.

The home side found the going tough and chances were at a premium. Dylan Grimes had a free-kick in the 71st minute but it came to nothing. One minute later, James Finnerty headed over before Bohemians doubled their advantage in the 74th minute when Coote bounced on a loose ball that the home side didn’t clear — and he made no mistake.

Town substitute Aaron Robinson had an opportunity in the 82nd minute but his effort from just outside the box went over the bar.

Longford Town: Mick Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Karl Chambers (Paddy Kirk, ‘65); Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra (Aaron Robinson,’74), Aaron Bolger (Sam Verdon, ‘74); Dylan Grimes, Dean Byrne (Aaron Dobbs, ‘57); Rob Manley (Conor Davis, ‘74)

Bohemians: James Talbot; Tyreke Wilson, Rory Feely (Andy Lyons, ht), Rob Conwall (Ciaran Kelly, ‘82), James Finnerty; Ali Coote (Anto Breslin, ‘84), Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt, Keith Buckley, Ross Tierney (Keith Ward, ‘82); Georgie Kelly (Promise Omchere,’82).

Referee: Adriano Reale.