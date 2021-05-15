BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

Burt belter sends Bohemians on their way to dominant away win over Longford

Ali Coote was also on target in the 2-0 win.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Saturday 15 May 2021, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 949 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438407
Liam Burt scored another belter this afternoon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Liam Burt scored another belter this afternoon.
Liam Burt scored another belter this afternoon.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Longford Town 0
Bohemians 2

GOALS IN EACH half from Liam Burt and Ali Coote saw Bohemians claim all three points against a poor Longford Town side who created very little throughout the game.

Burt broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark and despite having chances to double the lead, Bohs had to wait until the 74th minute for their second goal; Coote picking up a loose ball that Town failed to clear.

Conditions underfoot weren’t great with the rain making the pitch greasy. The opening exchanges were scrappy but as the game went, on Bohemians started to get on top. Tyreke Wilson had the first chance of the game in the 25th minute but he floated his free-kick over the bar after Georgie Kelly was fouled.

Minutes later, Ross Tierney came close to opening the scoring but his effort just went wide. Bohs took the lead in the 29th minute when Wilson set up Burt and he found the back of the net with an excellent strike from just outside the box.

Dean Zambra shot over the bar in the 32nd minute but that was all Longford could muster up as Bohemians controlled proceedings. The visitors enjoyed a good spell of possession before the break but didn’t create anything to trouble Town keeper Mick Kelly.

Bohs started the second half lively with Georgie Kelly heading over from close range from a Burt ball in. In the 62nd minute, a header from Kelly forced Town netminder Mick Kelly into making a fantastic save.

The home side found the going tough and chances were at a premium. Dylan Grimes had a free-kick in the 71st minute but it came to nothing. One minute later, James Finnerty headed over before Bohemians doubled their advantage in the 74th minute when Coote bounced on a loose ball that the home side didn’t clear — and he made no mistake.

Town substitute Aaron Robinson had an opportunity in the 82nd minute but his effort from just outside the box went over the bar.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Longford Town: Mick Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Mick McDonnell, Aaron O’Driscoll, Karl Chambers (Paddy Kirk, ‘65); Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra (Aaron Robinson,’74), Aaron Bolger (Sam Verdon, ‘74); Dylan Grimes, Dean Byrne (Aaron Dobbs, ‘57); Rob Manley (Conor Davis, ‘74)

Bohemians: James Talbot; Tyreke Wilson, Rory Feely (Andy Lyons, ht), Rob Conwall (Ciaran Kelly, ‘82), James Finnerty; Ali Coote (Anto Breslin, ‘84), Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt, Keith Buckley, Ross Tierney (Keith Ward, ‘82); Georgie Kelly (Promise Omchere,’82).

Referee: Adriano Reale.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Deniese O'Flaherty

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie