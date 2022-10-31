Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 31 October 2022
Advertisement

Longford boss departs due to 'personal circumstances'

Gary Cronin guided the club to the playoffs during his sole season in charge.

19 minutes ago 539 Views 0 Comments
Gary Cronin (file pic).
Gary Cronin (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LONGFORD TOWN have today announced the departure of manager Gary Cronin due to “personal circumstances”.

The 43-year-old former Bray Wanderers boss only replaced Daire Doyle as manager ahead of the 2022 campaign and guided them to the playoffs in his first season in charge, but their bid for promotion ended on Sunday amid a 5-2 aggregate loss against Galway.

An official statement released today read: “Longford Town FC regretfully announces that First-Team Manager Gary Cronin has departed the club due to personal circumstances.

“Gary was a former player at the club where he made 52 appearances before becoming a coach and assistant manager under Tony Cousins. Gary then went on to manage Bray Wanderers for three and a half years before being appointed Manager of Longford Town in December 2021.

“Gary brought the club into another playoff this season, finishing a respectable fourth in the league, only behind full-time outfits Galway, Waterford and league winners Cork City.

“The club would like to express our huge thanks to Gary and his backroom staff for their tremendous efforts this season.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“We wish Gary all the best in the future.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie