Longford boss departs due to 'personal circumstances'

LONGFORD TOWN have today announced the departure of manager Gary Cronin due to “personal circumstances”.

The 43-year-old former Bray Wanderers boss only replaced Daire Doyle as manager ahead of the 2022 campaign and guided them to the playoffs in his first season in charge, but their bid for promotion ended on Sunday amid a 5-2 aggregate loss against Galway.

An official statement released today read: “Longford Town FC regretfully announces that First-Team Manager Gary Cronin has departed the club due to personal circumstances.

“Gary was a former player at the club where he made 52 appearances before becoming a coach and assistant manager under Tony Cousins. Gary then went on to manage Bray Wanderers for three and a half years before being appointed Manager of Longford Town in December 2021.

“Gary brought the club into another playoff this season, finishing a respectable fourth in the league, only behind full-time outfits Galway, Waterford and league winners Cork City.

“The club would like to express our huge thanks to Gary and his backroom staff for their tremendous efforts this season.

“We wish Gary all the best in the future.”