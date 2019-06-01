This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mullinalaghta star returns from suspension while Kildare name unchanged side for Leinster replay

The sides will meet again in Tullamore on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 10:43 AM
Donal McElligott has been named to start for Longford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LONGFORD HAVE MADE one change for their Leinster SFC quarter-final replay against Kildare, as Mullinalaghta star Donal McElligott returns to the side from suspension.

Team captain McElligott comes into the half-forward line for his club-mate Gary Rogers, after missing the thrilling extra-time draw last weekend.

He was serving a one-match suspension after receiving a red card during Longford’s Allianz League clash with Westmeath.

Longford boss Padraic Davis has elected to name an otherwise unchanged side for the replay on Sunday in Tullamore [throw-in, 3pm] as they look to clinch a place in the Leinster semi-final against Dublin.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill is sticking with the same side who played out that exciting draw.

Adam Tyrrell, who finished the game with 1-7, has been named to start again in the full-forward line alongside Paddy Brophy and Neil Flynn.

Kevin Feely and Fergal Conway will partner up in midfield, while David Hyland starts at full-back after hitting four points from play in the drawn game.

Longford

1. Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels)

2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)
3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)
4. Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond)

5. Colm P. Smyth (Abbeylara)
6. Pádraig McCormack (Killoe)
7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)

8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta)
9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta)

10. Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta)
11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)
12. Michael Quinn (Killoe – captain)

13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe)
14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta)
15. Darragh Doherty (Mostrim)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mark Hyland (Athy)

5. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. David Slattery (Confey)
11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
14. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)
15. Neil Flynn (Maynooth) 

