Mullinalaghta star returns from suspension while Kildare name unchanged side for Leinster replay

LONGFORD HAVE MADE one change for their Leinster SFC quarter-final replay against Kildare, as Mullinalaghta star Donal McElligott returns to the side from suspension.

Team captain McElligott comes into the half-forward line for his club-mate Gary Rogers, after missing the thrilling extra-time draw last weekend.

He was serving a one-match suspension after receiving a red card during Longford’s Allianz League clash with Westmeath.

Longford boss Padraic Davis has elected to name an otherwise unchanged side for the replay on Sunday in Tullamore [throw-in, 3pm] as they look to clinch a place in the Leinster semi-final against Dublin.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill is sticking with the same side who played out that exciting draw.

Adam Tyrrell, who finished the game with 1-7, has been named to start again in the full-forward line alongside Paddy Brophy and Neil Flynn.

Kevin Feely and Fergal Conway will partner up in midfield, while David Hyland starts at full-back after hitting four points from play in the drawn game.

Longford

1. Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels)

2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)

3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)

4. Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond)

5. Colm P. Smyth (Abbeylara)

6. Pádraig McCormack (Killoe)

7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)

8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta)

9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta)

10. Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta)

11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)

12. Michael Quinn (Killoe – captain)

13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe)

14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta)

15. Darragh Doherty (Mostrim)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. David Hyland (Athy)

4. Mark Hyland (Athy)

5. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. David Slattery (Confey)

11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)

14. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

15. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

