Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO The Longford team celebrate.
# Silverware
Longford forward's 3-3 key as Paddy Christie's side win O'Byrne Cup
They defeated Louth to lift the early-season silverware in Leinster.
27 minutes ago

Longford 3-13

Louth 0-12

LONGFORD HAVE BEEN crowned 2023 O’Byrne Cup champions after a 10-point decider win over Louth.

Dessie Reynolds was the scoring star with 3-3, the pre-season silverware coming as a boost to new manager Paddy Christie. 

Mickey Harte’s visitors made the brighter start at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, but Reynolds kicked Longford into gear and made it 1-1 to 0-2 by 15 minutes.

His goal was what separated the sides at the break — 1-7 to 0-7, with David McGivney, Darren Gallagher and Fergal Sheridan also getting in on the act.

dessie-reynolds-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Reynolds celebrates a goal. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Sam Mulroy was Louth’s main scoring outlet, kicking 0-7 (0-5 from play) overall, with Ryan Burns, Oisin McGuinness, Jay Hughes, Conal McCaul also raising white flags at different points. 

But goals win games, and Reynolds added two more in the 43rd and 59th minutes.

The evergreen Mickey Quinn and Daniel Mimnagh added second-half points for Longford, while Mulroy sent a stoppage-time penalty wide, and Christie’s charges’ ultimately ran out comfortable winners.

paddy-christie-and-micky-harte-after-the-game Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Harte and Christie after the game. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

