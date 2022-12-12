Membership : Access or Sign Up
'If you could bottle this feeling, you’d be a millionaire' - All-Ireland history for Slashers

Longford Slashers lifted a first national ladies football club title for their county on Saturday.

52 minutes ago
Longford Slashers celebrate after Saturday's All-Ireland ladies intermediate club football final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE CELEBRATIONS ARE still ongoing after Longford Slashers lifted their maiden All-Ireland ladies intermediate club football crown – and a first national Ladies football club title for their county.

Their historic victory over Mullinahone at Croke Park on Saturday never looked in doubt as Slashers dominated from the early minutes. Goals from Grace Shannon, Orla Nevin and captain Aisling Cosgrove powered them towards a monumental 4-11 to 2-8 win in the first-ever ladies club football final played at GAA HQ.

Even though Lorraine O’Shea struck two excellent late goals for their Tipperary opponents, Conor Clarke’s team were always in control.

Defeat was particularly cruel for Mullinahone, who also fell short in the All-Ireland junior club championship final earlier this year, but Slashers were worthy winners after a dominant performance.

“I said after the All-Ireland semi-final, if you could bottle this feeling, you’d be a millionaire. I think I’ve just topped that feeling again, it’s incredible,” said joint manager Clarke.

“We knew that we’d more gears in us and in fairness to the girls, everyone of them today, they just took the challenge on and just absolutely relished being out there today. Fair play to them.

“Usually we’re slow starters, that sometimes we feel our way into the game. It just opened up for us and I knew that if we had space in a big open pitch in Croke Park, we’d get that opportunity. I just didn’t think it would come as quick.

“In the second half, our last goal just sums up what football we’re able to play and what football the girls are able to play.”

A tight victory over Charlestown in the semi-final had steeled Longford Slashers ahead of their visit to Croke Park, and when Cosgrove claimed a fourth-minute goal it was the dream start for the Leinster outfit.

Lorraine O’Shea settled Mullinahone with a couple of scores, but seven minutes from the break Grace Shannon found the net for a key goal as Longford Slashers led by 2-4 to 0-4 at the interval.

After an exchange of points by Lorraine O’Shea and Jessica Barry following the resumption, Shannon struck for her second goal, while Nevin’s fourth meant there was no way back for the brave Tipperary side.

“I’m devastated for the girls. They’re absolutely broken-hearted, but they are a very good side,” said Mullinahone manager Mary O’Shea.

“We’ve just lost two All-Irelands in one year. It’s hard to take, but I’m proud of those girls. They’re a great bunch of girls.”

Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

