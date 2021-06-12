BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 18°C Saturday 12 June 2021
Longford's struggles continue as St Pat's cruise to victory

The visitors were full value for their 3-1 win at Bishopsgate.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 683 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5465346
Robbie Benson (file photo)
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Longford Town 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 3

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Bishopsgate

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC moved to within three points of Sligo Rovers with a deserved win over bottom side Longford Town.

For all their dominance Pat’s should’ve won by more. The home side were disappointing and offered very little. They drew level at the start of the second half from the penalty spot with their only chance of the game.

The visitors bossed the opening half and created several chances but were thwarted on a number of occasions by Town goalkeeper Lee Steacy. The netminder tipped over Paddy Barrett’s header in the fourth minute and produced a superb save to deny Ronan Coughlan’s free from going in.

Barrett squandered a number of chances for his side while Alfie Lewis and Mattie Smith also came close to scoring. The home side lived off scraps and created nothing to trouble St. Pat’s.

Pat’s pressure eventually paid off in the 41st minute. A corner was floated in by John Mountney and Robbie Benson’s header put his side in front. 

The home side were back on level terms in the 48th minute; Rob Manley was fouled by Alfie Lewis in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Aaron Dobbs made no mistake shooting past Viteslav Jaros.

It spurred St. Pat’s into action and they were back in front in the 63rd minute; Steacy pulled off a fine save to deny Chris Forrester but the loose ball fell to Mattie Smith and he powerfully finished to the net. 

Smith should have scored a second in the 71st minute but he blasted his effort over while Barrett headed over in the 73rd minute as Pat’s carved out more scoring opportunities. It was all one-way traffic and the third goal came in the 81st minute when Darragh Burns’ cross from the right was fired home by Ronan Coughlan.

Longford Town: L Steacy; A McNally, A O’Driscoll, M McDonnell, P Kirk; A Dervin, D Zambra, A Robinson (D Byrne, 69); D Grimes (C Thompson, HT), R Manley (A McCabe, 84), A Dobbs (C Davis, 76).

St. Patrick’s Athletic: V Jaros; J Mountney, P Barrett, L Desmond, I Bermingham; A Lewis; B King (D Burns, 64), R Benson, C Forrester (B McCormack, 90+1), M Smith (J McClelland, 90+1); R Coughlan. 

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin)  

