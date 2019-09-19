Karius makes another blunder after mistiming clearance and colliding into team-mate

GOALKEEPER LORIS KARIUS made another high-profile error this evening as Besiktas went a goal down to Slovan Bratislava.

The 26-year-old raced from his line to try and clear a long ball hoofed forward, only to miss the ball entirely and collide with his own defender.

The error allowed Slovenia international Andraz Sporar the chance to slot into an empty net to go 1-0 ahead in their Europa League group stage meeting.

The visitors managed to turn the game around in the first half thanks to an Adem Ljajic penalty on the half-hour mark, before an own goal from Vasil Bozhikov put the Turkish giants 2-1 ahead at the break.

Karius joined Besiktas on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2018. The German goalkeeper made 30 appearances during his debut campaign in Turkey.

