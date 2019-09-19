This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Karius makes another blunder after mistiming clearance and colliding into team-mate

The 26-year-old was at fault as Besiktas went behind against Slovan Bratislava this evening.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 8:49 PM
6 minutes ago 556 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4816766
Karius joined Besiktas on loan from Liverpool last year.
Image: Tolga Adanali
Karius joined Besiktas on loan from Liverpool last year.
Karius joined Besiktas on loan from Liverpool last year.
Image: Tolga Adanali

GOALKEEPER LORIS KARIUS made another high-profile error this evening as Besiktas went a goal down to Slovan Bratislava.

The 26-year-old raced from his line to try and clear a long ball hoofed forward, only to miss the ball entirely and collide with his own defender.

The error allowed Slovenia international Andraz Sporar the chance to slot into an empty net to go 1-0 ahead in their Europa League group stage meeting.

The visitors managed to turn the game around in the first half thanks to an Adem Ljajic penalty on the half-hour mark, before an own goal from Vasil Bozhikov put the Turkish giants 2-1 ahead at the break.

Karius joined Besiktas on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2018. The German goalkeeper made 30 appearances during his debut campaign in Turkey.

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie