France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey has become one of the most dangerous wingers in the world

IN A FRENCH backline full of game-changing attacking talents, Louis Bielle-Biarrey is enjoying an excellent run of form.

With two rounds of the Six Nations still to play, the electrifying French winger has already been directly involved in nine tries – five tries, four assists – the joint-most by any player in a single Six Nations championship.

His try in France’s thumping 73-24 win against Italy last time out saw the 21-year-old register his 15th try in just 17 caps for France. This season alone, he’s on 21 tries across 18 appearances for France and Bordeaux-Begles.

Ireland face a challenge to contain the Bordeaux man if they are to end that scoring run in Dublin this weekend.

Bielle-Bierrey can also play at fullback but has started all three of France’s Six Nations games in the number 11 shirt, and didn’t take long to get up and running in the opening round win against Wales – crossing after 22 minutes.

His second arrived just before half-time. Hugging the touchline, Bielle-Biarrey collects an Antoine Dupont pass and produces a smart step inside to finish as two Welsh defenders rush across.

He also scored twice in the round two defeat to England.

His first against Steve Borthwick’s men came out of nothing. France attack from deep through Dupont before Bielle-Biarrey links up with Damian Penaud – Penaud comes inside to take possession off Dupont’s shoulder and then kicks through for his fellow winger. It’s by no means an easy finish but Bielle-Biarrey uses his pace to win the footrace and score.

This is a good example of Penaud and Bielle-Biarrey combining to lethal effect. The move actually starts with France dropping the ball to ground but as the below shows, Penaud is alert to shift across and provide the option for Dupont, before aiming for Bielle-Biarrey out wide.

Penaud would also be involved in Bielle-Biarrey’s second – the Bordeaux man roaming infield again with a big carry before France punish a loose England defence by moving the ball wide, where Bielle-Biarray is left with space to run-in the try.

France’s two wingers often stay close on the pitch. This example from the second half in Twickenham shows Bielle-Biarrey moving over the right wing to take a pass from Penaud, and he shows quick hands to shove the ball along.

Advertisement

France continue to push up the pitch and the attack ends with Penaud crossing in the corner, and it’s Bielle-Biarrey who plays the final pass.

France would come up one point short as they fell to defeat in London, but Les Bleus would have been deeply frustrated with aspects of their performance.

Bielle-Biarrey himself let a few chances slip. Just four minutes in, he runs a smart inside line but fails to collect a pass from Pierre-Louis Barassi.

The aerial view shows the space Bielle-Biarrey would have had to attack had he collected the pass – while the covering defender might have made it across to make the tackle, it was a big early let off for England.

On 20 minutes, Dupont is guilty of spurning another French opportunity. The move starts with a clever piece of play from Bielle-Biarrey.

As Bielle-Biarrey steps off his wing into a tackle, he makes an excellent quick decision in ignoring the nearest French teammate, Barassi, to instead offload inside to Thomas Ramos.

Early in the second half, Bielle-Biarrey is again involved in a play that should have resulted in a French try. As Marcus Smith attacks on kick return, Bielle-Biarray manages to strip the Harlequins player of possession and counter down the wing, before his pass inside is spilled by hooker Peato Mauvaka.

This angle shows how quickly Bielle-Biarrey reacts to take possession and break free after knocking the ball loose from Smith.

He then takes the right option in trying to play-in Mauvaka, but his pass is just slightly behind the hooker.

Bielle-Biarrey is a good defender, but he’s had some tough moments in this championship.

It was curious England didn’t try target him in the air more often. With 23 minutes left, Fin Smith aimed a crossfield toward Tommy Freeman, and the Northampton Saints player comfortably beat Bielle-Biarrey in the air to score.

The 6’2″ Freeman uses his height advantage on the 6ft Bielle-Biarrey, and is dominant in this aerial contest.

This will surely be something Ireland explore, with the back three of James Lowe (6’2″), Mack Hansen (6’2″) and Hugo Keenan (6’1″) all taller than Bielle-Biarrey.

Bielle-Biarrey would also be involved as England scored a late winning try through Elliot Daly.

With Bielle-Biarrey caught in a difficult spot between Daly and Marcus Smith, he just drifts across toward Smith as Daly punches through a hole to score.

In France’s high-scoring win against Italy, he got in on the act with a run-in try in the 49th minute, staying alert to collect an offload from Théo Attissogbe.

In the same game he provided an assist for a Dupont try in the 24th minute, using his acceleration before passing inside to his scrum-half – pumping his legs to pull clear of the Italian defenders.

And that tendency to move from one wing to the other was again notable. Early in the second half he takes possession on the left wing, and steps infield before being tackled to ground.

As the play develops Bielle-Biarrey moves across to the opposite wing, where he accelerates onto the ball, before his offload inside to Ramos breaks loose and France turn over possession.

These are the little layers to Bielle-Biarrey’s game that make him such a dangerous attacking threat – but his real point of difference are those moments of pure skill, such as this wonderful one-handed catch/offload against Italy.

And this beautiful deft kick and pass to assist Leo Barre’s second-half try, demonstrating his ability to read the situation and execute under pressure.

Related Reads Why Garry Ringrose's ban included Leinster's game against Cardiff Joe McCarthy and Mack Hansen sign new national contracts with IRFU 'As a young fella you couldn't ask for any more. I consider myself very lucky'

It’s a superb piece of skill to keep the move alive and put the try on a plate for Barre.

And then there’s that frightening raw pace – which New Zealand memorably felt the full effect of at the Stade de France in November.

With the game level at 17-17 in the second half, New Zealand see a pass drop to the floor on halfway. In a flash, Ramos has poked a kick through and Bielle-Biarrey makes up a huge amount of ground to get on the end of the kick and score – there are four New Zealand defenders ahead of Bielle-Biarrey when Ramos kicks, with his chase clocking 34.9km/h.

That speed was also on show in Bordeaux-Begles’ Champions Cup win against Exeter in January, with Bielle-Biarrey kicking through off his right foot before winning the chase and getting his boot to the ball again, as Penaud swoops in to score the try.

Again, the defence just can’t handle Bielle-Biarrey’s speed, while he also does well to keep the ball alive and give Penaud a chance.

In France’s November win against Argentina, Bielle-Biarrey mixed that speed, skill and kicking game to produce another magnificent solo score.

Bielle-Biarrey never breaks stride as he drops the ball onto his left foot and knocks it between two Argentina defenders.

The message for Ireland is clear. Give Bielle-Biarrey even the slightest hint of space, and France’s in-form superstar has the tools to punish you dearly.