Louis Rees-Zammit back in Wales squad after two-year absence

Louis Rees-Zammit is back in the Wales squad after a two-year absence and an attempt to make it in the NFL.
The British and Irish Lions winger, who won the last of his 32 caps at the 2023 World Cup, has been named in new head coach Steve Tandy’s first squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.
Rees-Zammit made the switch to American Football in January 2024, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars, but did not play a competitive game in the NFL.
Louis Rees-Zammit runs a pass pattern during a Jacksonville Jaguars practice session. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
The 24-year-old returned to rugby by signing a season-long deal at Bristol in August – and Tandy has included him in a 39-strong squad for November Tests against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, despite Rees-Zammit missing the Bears’ last two games with a foot injury.
