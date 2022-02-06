Ireland's Quinn scores in Birmingham defeat while Chelsea close in on Arsenal

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Louise Quinn was on target for Birmingham City in the Women’s Super League as Chelsea defeated Man City to set up mouth-watering top-of-the-table showdown with Arsenal

Guro Reiten was on target for Chelsea as they closed the gap to the Women’s Super League leaders to just two points with victory over Manchester City.

Reiten’s 14th-minute glancing header was enough to secure a 1-0 home win on Sunday afternoon to leave Emma Hayes’ second-placed Blues within touching distance of the Gunners, who are due at Kingsmeadow on Friday evening, with a game in hand.

Chelsea, who were indebted to keeper Ann-Katrin Berger for a fine 40th-minute save from Jess Park, might have extended their lead during a strong start to the second half, but found themselves hanging on at the death with England defender Millie Bright clearing Lauren Hemp’s goalbound strike off the line.

Kyah Simon scored twice as Tottenham romped to a 4-0 win over Brighton to close the gap on third-placed Manchester United to a single point.

Ireland duo Megan Walsh and Megan Connolly both played the full game for Brighton.

Simon gave her side a 12th-minute lead and added to her personal tally after second-half goals from Ashleigh Neville and Shelina Zadorsky, with Spurs striking three times inside six minutes to cement victory.

Tia Primmer left Everton looking anxiously over their shoulder after Reading came from behind to win 2-1 at Walton Hall Park.

The Toffees looked to be on their way when Anna Anvegard fired them into a fifth-minute lead, but they were unable to build upon their early advantage, with Izzy Christiansen seeing her second-half penalty saved by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney, who played the whole game for the victors.

Courtney Brosnan was among the unused substitutes for Everton.

They were made to pay when Natasha Dowie levelled before Primmer snatched a fifth successive league victory with two minutes remaining.

Birmingham are in danger of being cast adrift at the foot of the table after Leicester came out on top in the battle of the bottom two.

The Blues were reduced to 10 women with just 26 minutes gone when keeper Emily Ramsey was sent off after bringing down striker Jess Sigsworth, who dispatched the resulting penalty past substitute Lucy Jones.

Jemma Purfield doubled the visitors’ lead direct from a 37th-minute corner and although Ireland’s Quinn reduced the deficit five minutes from time, there was no way back.

There was plenty of Irish representation in the Birmingham squad, with Quinn’s international team-mates Harriet Scott and Lucy Quinn both starting the game.

Scott was replaced by Ireland’s Jamie Finn after 45 minutes while Lucy Quinn also made way late in the tie.

Emily Whelan was introduce in the 79th minute while Eleanor Ryan-Doyle was on the bench.

Katerina Svitkova’s second-half goal was enough to hand West Ham a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Abbey-Leigh Stringer had put the visitors ahead with just 12 minutes gone and although Alisha Lehmann levelled from the penalty spot before the break after Ramona Petzelberger had been fouled by Kate Longhurst, Svitkova clinched the points seven minutes after the restart.

Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn started the tie for Aston Villa and was substituted on 76 minutes.

WSL Results

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

Tottenham 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City 1-2 Leicester City

Everton 1-2 Reading

Chelsea 1-0 Man City

