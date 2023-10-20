Stephanie Meadow's bright start evaporates in second round at BMW Championship

STEPHANIE MEADOW TUMBLED nearly 50 places down the leaderboard in a gruelling second round at the BMW Championship overnight.

Meadow — who picked up her second top-10 finish of the season with a T8 in China last week — started her second round at Seowon Hills in South Korea in a share of 11th place and just five shots off the overnight lead.

But that early promise evaporated as she finished the day tied for 57th and 12 shots back.

Most of the damage in Friday’s round of six-over par 78 was done on the front nine, where she had a double-bogey on the par-three fourth, and another on the par-five eighth, as well as bogeys on two and nine.

Meadow then steadied the ship somewhat with five straight pars after the turn, before a bogey on 15 and her sole birdie of the day on 17 saw her finish the day on one-over par for the tournament.

Minjee Lee seized the 36-hole lead with a round of three-under 69 to move to 11-under par, two clear of Alison Lee and Ashleigh Buhai who lead the chasing pack on nine-under.

Jeonguen Lee6 — who was tied for the low round of the day with a 68 — Lydia Ko and Han Ran Ryu are a further shot back on eight-under.