This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There were a few clubs interested, but I knew this was the club for me' - Irish midfielder on Celtic move

Luca Connell is hoping to make his debut for the Glasgow giants at Parkhead tomorrow.

By Ben Blake Friday 12 Jul 2019, 2:20 PM
25 minutes ago 1,018 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4722050
Connell joined Celtic at the end of last month.
Image: Twitter/CelticFC
Connell joined Celtic at the end of last month.
Connell joined Celtic at the end of last month.
Image: Twitter/CelticFC

LUCA CONNELL HAS been adjusting to life at a new club over the past fortnight. 

The Ireland underage midfielder said it was a “dream come true” when he joined for Celtic from Bolton Wanderers at the end of June

Having trained with the first team, Liverpool-born Connell could now be in line to make his debut when the Hoops take on French side Rennes at Celtic Park tomorrow (3pm). 

“It’s been brilliant and I can’t complain with anything,” 18-year-old Connell said of his early impressions.

“The boys have settled me well and the gaffer’s been good to me. I’ve been working hard and I’m now looking forward to game-time soon.

“I want to work hard and challenge for my place as well. I’m sure there will be a lot of opportunities. There could be potentially 70 competitive games, and the same 11 can’t play that amount of games.

“I’m hoping I can make the step up and impress here at Celtic. Celtic are a massive club. It’s a step up for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Luca Connell with Seamus Coleman, Callum O'Dowda, Shane Duffy and Ronan Curtis The teenager trained with Ireland's senior squad back in May. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Connell, who is one of several Ireland players who are remaining with their clubs instead of linking up for the U19 Euros this month, will be aiming to break into Neil Lennon’s team as soon as possible and make an impact in his first season in Glasgow. 

“It was unbelievable getting the call, and it’s not something you can ignore, when a Champions League team want to sign you,” he added.

“There were a few clubs interested in me, but I knew that this was the club for me. It’s a dream come true. I want to go on and make history here. Hopefully I can get some first-team games in and help make more history.

There are plenty of players here and every single one is good, but there will be chances and it’s up to me to take them. That’s the message – if you work hard, train well you’ll get your chance. Then you must deal with the pressure that comes with that.

“If I can get some game-time that would be unbelievable. If I can make my debut at Celtic Park, that’s even more unbelievable again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie