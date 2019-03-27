This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich complete club-record €80m signing of French World Cup winner

The 23-year-old requires knee ligament surgery and won’t feature again for current club Atletico.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 4:47 PM
4 minutes ago 219 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4563820
French defender Lucas is leaving Madrid for Bavaria.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
French defender Lucas is leaving Madrid for Bavaria.
French defender Lucas is leaving Madrid for Bavaria.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE completed a club-record €80 million deal to sign Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez.

The 23-year-old full-back, who was part of the France team to win the 2018 World Cup, has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions having completed a medical over the international break.

He becomes the second defensive reinforcement to have agreed to join Bayern this summer, with international team-mate Benjamin Pavard also on his way to Bavaria from Stuttgart after a €35m deal was agreed in January.

“Today is a very important day in my football career,” Hernandez said in a statement released by his new club. ”Bayern Munich is one of the best clubs in Europe and the world. I am proud to be able to fight for all titles for Bayern in the future.

“I would like to thank Atletico, the management, the coaches, my team-mates and the fans for a wonderful 12 years. Atletico will always be part of me. Now I’m happy that I’m taking the next step at Bayern.”

Hernandez leaves Atletico having formed a key part of their defence under Diego Simeone in the Spanish capital.

Since making his debut for the Rojiblancos in 2014 he has made 110 appearances for the club, though he will play no further role for Simeone’s side this season as he requires knee ligament surgery.

“In our sports medical examination, we found damage to the inner ligament of the right knee, which must be repaired surgically,” Bayern club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt revealed.

“In my experience, Lucas Hernández will be available to FC Bayern for the start of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.”

