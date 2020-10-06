Nine-year-old Dublin girl wins Manchester City kit design competition

A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl from Dublin has topped more than 1,000 entries to win Manchester City’s kit design competition.

Lucy Beth’s blue and pink design won the competition run by City’s kit manufacturer Puma.

Lucy’s prize was a limited edition of her jersey design with her name on the back as well as a shirt signed by Sergio Aguero and a framed picture of her competition entry.

“I decided to enter because I love drawing and colouring, and since it was Man City, I thought it was perfect for me,” she told the club’s official website.

“I chose this design because they already have stripes and I just thought I’d rather have a pop of colour, so I did the stripes on the inside.

“I had to keep the blue because Man City is blue, so I added the pink for a pop of colour.”

