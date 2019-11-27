This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Luis Enrique criticises 'disloyal' ex-assistant Moreno over Spain coaching 'ambition'

The unseemly fallout to Spain’s managerial change continues.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,823 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4908196
Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno.
Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno.
Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno.

LUIS ENRIQUE ACCUSED his ex-assistant Robert Moreno of being “disloyal” as the fallout from Spain’s shock coaching change continues. 

The former Barcelona boss faced the media for the first time since returning to the role on 19 November and took aim at Moreno’s character.

Moreno served as Luis Enrique’s assistant until the latter stepped down from the top job in June to care for his young daughter, Xana, who died in August following a battle with bone cancer.

Spain qualified for Euro 2020 under Moreno but he will not be part of Luis Enrique’s backroom team moving forward after a falling out between the pair.

Moreno left Spain’s final Euro 2020 qualifier against Romania in tears, without speaking to the media. 

“The only person responsible for Robert Moreno not being on my staff is me,” Luis Enrique said.

“On 12 September, I met him at my house and he told me that he wanted to coach at the European Championship and then, if I wanted, he would be my assistant.

“I understand that he is ambitious, that it is his dream to be a coach, but for me it is disloyal, I would not do it. For me it is a big flaw. I understand his position but I do not share it.

“I told him I no longer see him as my assistant and that I don’t know when I will be back, but that I feel like working. He finished the meeting in a cordial way and I called the people on my staff to let them know my opinion and that of the other side, so that no one misrepresents my words.

“From there, I must say that I never approached the federation. I never called them. 

“Professionally I have no reason to criticise Robert Moreno. He is very prepared and is a very good coach. His words said one thing and the facts were very different.

“I am not the good one in the movie, but neither am I the bad one.”

