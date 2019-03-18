Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury

LUIS SUAREZ IS set to be fit for Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United despite suffering a sprained ankle.

Suarez sustained the injury during Barca’s 4-1 La Liga victory at Real Betis on Sunday, where he made way for Philippe Coutinho during the closing stages after a goalscoring contribution.

Barcelona have confirmed a 10-15 day absence for the 32-year-old, ruling him out of Uruguay’s forthcoming participation in the China Cup friendly tournament.

But Suarez could be back in action for the league derby against Espanyol on 30 March and his prognosis means he will be available for the clash with second-placed Atletico Madrid on 6 April, as well as the trip to Old Trafford four days later.

The goal against Betis was Suarez’s 18th in LaLiga this term and took him level with Diego Forlan as the highest-scoring Uruguayan of all time in the competition, with 128.

Victory moved Barcelona 10 points clear of Atleti at the summit with 10 games remaining.

